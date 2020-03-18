Sanders camp claims he’ll ‘assess his campaign’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic presidential primaries (all periods community):

3/18 8:30 a.m.

The manager of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign states his candidate “is heading to be possessing conversations with supporters to evaluate his marketing campaign.”

But he also suggests Sanders is in no hurry to make any conclusions about leaving the race noting, “The next main contest is at the very least 3 months away.”

Faiz Shakir stated in a assertion Wednesday that “in the quick time period” Sanders “is focused on the authorities reaction to the coronavirus outbreak and making certain that we just take care of performing individuals and the most vulnerable.”

Sanders missing all a few states holding primaries on Tuesday and hasn’t received any contests since Tremendous Tuesday in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands. Joe Biden defeat him Tuesday in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

Still, Sanders has not publicly mentioned leaving the race, as a substitute applying the outbreak of the coronavirus to advertise his signature situation, universal, govt-funded wellbeing protection below “Medicare for All.”

3/17 11 p.m.

Joe Biden has received Arizona’s Democratic presidential key.

The state’s top election official had declined to seek a hold off because of the coronavirus, stating there was no certainty that putting off voting would aid.

Most of the 1.2 million registered Arizona Democrats solid ballots early by mail, but about 300,000 could vote in man or woman Tuesday. According to figures attained by The Linked Push, turnout among the Democrats experienced already surpassed the 2016 election. More than 480,000 votes experienced been cast by Tuesday morning.

Biden also received Illinois and Florida primaries Tuesday. Ohio canceled its election for the reason that of coronavirus fears.

3/17 9:50 p.m.

Joe Biden is taking a calculated strategy as he celebrates two much more most important wins that will give him a wider delegate lead around Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential nominating contest.

The former vice president mentioned Tuesday that wins in Florida and Illinois made it a “superior night time.” Votes are nevertheless becoming cast and counted in Arizona.

But Biden put in most of a brief handle confronting the coronavirus and the national quasi-quarantine that experienced him talking on line relatively than at a raucous rally with supporters.

“It’s times like these we recognize we need to put politics aside and function alongside one another as Us residents,” Biden said. “The coronavirus will not care if you might be a Democrat or Republican. … We are all in this jointly.”

Biden nodded to Sanders and his supporters, saying they “have shifted the elementary discussion in this region.” To the youngest voters, he included: “I listen to you. I know what is at stake.”

3/17 8:23 p.m.

Joe Biden has gained Illinois’ Democratic presidential most important.

Officers declined to postpone the election irrespective of issues about reduced turnout due to the fact of the coronavirus outbreak.

There had been some signals of early confusion, with voters calling a hotline to get help discovering polling locations.

In Chicago, about 50 polling web-sites opened late. Election authorities scrambled to obtain alternate destinations as nursing residences and other usual polling web pages backed out amid issue about the coronavirus. A Chicago elections formal and Gov. J.B. Pritzker traded accusations about who was to blame for the difficulties.

Biden also received Florida Tuesday. Arizona is also voting. Ohio canceled its election for the reason that of coronavirus fears.

3/17 8 p.m.

Joe Biden has won Florida’s Democratic presidential most important.

The after-crowded Democratic subject has narrowed to two main candidates: Biden and Bernie Sanders. Biden is witnessed as the institution decide, a return to the period of President Barack Obama. Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist who is pushing for a political revolution.

Voters in Florida forged ballots Tuesday even as officers sought to consist of the spread of the new coronavirus.

Condition health officers had been working with local election supervisors to be certain polling areas are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing households and senior facilities had been moved.

In Palm Beach County, elections officials say numerous personnel unsuccessful to exhibit up in at the very least 5 locations.

Practically 2 million Floridians voted early or by mail.

Illinois and Arizona were being also voting Tuesday. Ohio canceled its election mainly because of coronavirus fears.

3/17 7:40 p.m.

A handful of polling sites in Arizona have been late to open Tuesday because workers failed to demonstrate up or the doors ended up locked. Crowds diversified. About 30,000 voters had frequented a polling put by 4 p.m. in Maricopa County, a selection approaching the 35,000 Democrats who voted in 2016. In Pima County, which consists of Tucson, elections director Brad Nelson stated “polls are pretty peaceful.”

Nisha Hindosha, a 50-12 months-aged nurse from Tempe, Arizona, reported she was “additional anxious about the erroneous prospect winning than I was about the virus at this level.”

A rattlesnake prompted alarm for voters at a polling location on the outskirts of Scottsdale, exactly where neighborhoods satisfy desert. Megan Gilbertson, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Division, stated an election employee moved it right before animal manage arrived.

3/17 5:15 p.m.

Democratic Nationwide Committee Chairman Tom Perez is calling on states with forthcoming presidential primaries to use vote-by-mail and other measures to make it secure for men and women to vote simply because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a prolonged statement issued as three point out held primaries Tuesday, Perez was vital of Ohio officers for suspending their main on the eve of voting. Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine produced the connect with Monday night, although officers in Arizona, Florida and Illinois resolved to go forward with in-particular person voting on Tuesday. Perez did not name DeWine, a Republican, but reported the delay “has only bred much more chaos and confusion.”

Perez said states that presently have mail voting need to “proactively mail ballots to registered voters, in which feasible, and need to depend all ballots … postmarked by the date of the main.”

He also recommended expanding times and hours of early, in individual voting and growing absentee voting to all registered voters. Some state laws let absentee voting for a minimal variety of factors.

Georgia, Maryland, Louisiana, Ohio and Kentucky have postponed approaching primaries.

3/17 4:20 p.m.

A Chicago elections formal and Illinois’ governor are buying and selling accusations of culpability as metropolis voters noted challenges casting ballots immediately after times of public discussion over irrespective of whether the state’s major should really be postponed due to the fact of the coronavirus menace.

Jim Allen, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, explained Tuesday morning that the board requested Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker very last week to terminate in-human being voting and extend other selections, like mail-in ballots, but the governor refused. Allen says Chicago election officers experienced proposed a transfer to solely mail-in ballots.

Pritzker responded heatedly at a everyday briefing on the coronavirus instances in the state. He reported point out regulation does not give a governor the authority to make the sweeping variations that Chicago election officials needed.

Pritzker suggests he will not use this problem “to supersede my constitutional authority.” He states it is “situations like these when the constitutional boundaries of our democracy really should be revered above all else.” And he suggests, “If folks want to criticize me for that, perfectly, go forward. I will use it like a badge of honor.”

Pritzker also claimed the Chicago board turned down features for assistance to employees polls making use of the Nationwide Guard and a statewide method that connects teenagers with civic chances.

3/17 12:30 p.m.

Election officials in Illinois scrambled to find alternate areas as nursing residences and other standard polling web pages backed out amid concern about the coronavirus. There ended up signals of confusion about the adjustments on Tuesday morning.

Timna Axel, director of communications for the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, explained voters have been calling the group’s hotline all early morning to get enable obtaining their polling spots.

The continuous circulation of phone calls — such as from some polling location staff — is “strange for a main,” Axel mentioned.

“We all recognize that these are genuinely abnormal conditions and we all want eligible voters not to be disenfranchised,” Axel stated. “We’re going to require to perform collectively to make confident they can in fact solid a ballot now.”

In suburban Will County, all polling locations opened on time and ended up staffed many thanks to persons who volunteered to fill the places of election judges who determined versus performing. Charles Pelkie, chief of workers for the county clerk, stated at least 200 judges had canceled by Monday.

“We’ve been pretty privileged that the public is stepping up,” he said.

3/17 12:40 p.m.

People are exhibiting up for the Democratic presidential main at Ohio polling places that are shut since of the coronavirus threat.

Certified community accountant Brian Anaya walked up to his polling place early Tuesday morning only to master the election had been known as off following all.

Anaya tells The Columbus Dispatch he read about a judge’s ruling that the election would go ahead but not that the condition health and fitness director had responded by closing the polls on the grounds of a well being emergency. Anaya states his wife was uncomfortable likely to the polls in any case.

Voting is heading ahead in Arizona, Illinois and Florida regardless of virus fears. But election officers in an Illinois county are encouraging poll workers to use blue painter’s tape to mark the flooring every 6 ft so voters can preserve their length even though waiting around in line mainly because of the virus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to widen his lead around Sanders in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential key.

3/17 11:40 a.m.

A Chicago election spokesman states there was a scramble to relocate about 50 polling locations just after locations canceled at the very last minute and explained they would not be offered for use on most important working day.

The shipping and delivery of election gear experienced to be shifted to new internet sites Tuesday, delaying their opening as polling locations. It can be unclear how several of the new web sites are up and running.

No purpose was provided for the cancellations.

Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Jim Allen claims turnout was slow early in the morning, likely due to folks working from house for the reason that of the coronavirus.

Allen says he would simply call “conducting an election in the course of a world pandemic when persons are afraid to go to a polling place a curse.”

In Ohio, wellness officers postponed the state’s scheduled election, citing general public wellbeing fears. In Florida, some poll workers failed to clearly show up since of virus fears. Officials in Arizona are shifting ahead with their vote.

3/17 11 a.m.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential marketing campaign says it will have an on the net rally showcasing Neil Youthful and Daryl Hannah. Tuesday night’s rally will be like one particular on Monday night.

The Sanders marketing campaign states it is not arranging any get out the vote activities since it believes likely to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic is a personalized decision and it wants to regard what folks make your mind up both way. The marketing campaign has despatched supporters up-to-date federal tips on the outbreak but just isn’t instructing them way on how to comply with the guidelines.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to widen his lead above Sanders in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential most important.

In Ohio, wellbeing officers postponed the state’s scheduled election, citing community overall health issues. In Florida, some poll staff failed to show up simply because of virus fears. Officials in Arizona and Illinois are going forward with their votes.

3/17 9:15 a.m.

Election officials in an Illinois county are encouraging poll workers to use blue painter’s tape to mark the ground each and every 6 toes so voters can keep their length even though ready in line simply because of the coronavirus.

Cook dinner County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share a photo of a roll of blue tape, a piece of string and a tape evaluate along with a notice that read, “Individuals will get much too near.”

The notice instructs leaders to encourage poll staff to “(hash)MarkTheFloor,” introducing “THIS Photograph CAN Save Lives.”

President Donald Trump on Monday introduced new recommendations urging people today to stay away from crowds of 10 or more but stated elections will not need to have to be postponed.

In Ohio, health and fitness officials postponed the state’s scheduled election, citing community wellbeing concerns. In Florida, some poll personnel didn’t clearly show up due to the fact of virus fears. Officers in Arizona say they are shifting ahead with their votes.

3/17 8:40 a.m.

Some Florida polling destinations have been unable to open as staff did not clearly show up due to the fact of coronavirus fears.

The Palm Seashore County elections section claims lots of staff failed to show up in at least 5 destinations Tuesday. The county had 800 volunteers back again out as of Monday, with 100 new volunteers giving to take their destinations.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has mentioned he thinks the election can be operate securely.

In Ohio, well being officials postponed the state’s scheduled election, citing general public wellbeing considerations. Officers in Arizona and Illinois say they’re shifting forward with their votes.

Joe Biden is hoping to widen his guide above Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.

3/17 8:30 a.m.

Floridians are voting throughout the condition as election officers take care of losses of poll personnel and variations to polling sites because of the coronavirus.

There experienced been issue some polling locations may possibly not open on time Tuesday since of worker absences, but no issues have been documented.

In Ohio, health officials postponed the state’s scheduled election. Officials in Arizona and Illinois say they are transferring ahead with their votes.

In Illinois, Prepare dinner County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said soon following the polls opened that she had read of no complications at the county’s polling web pages and envisioned “points to go perfectly” Tuesday. Yarbrough claims she’s “hopeful” the county will have “a very good working day voting for the people today.”

Joe Biden is hoping to widen his direct in excess of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential key.

3/17 8:15 a.m.

Polls are closed in Ohio on a day that was scheduled for a presidential principal.

The polls failed to open up on Tuesday morning just after condition officials just several hours before took the remarkable stage to postpone the state’s principal amid coronavirus fears.

Late Monday, point out officers declared a health and fitness unexpected emergency out of dread of exposing voters and volunteer poll staff to the virus. Several of the voters and staff are aged, considered among the most vulnerable to the virus.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stated in a movie posted overnight on Twitter that it became crystal clear Monday that it was “not heading to be attainable to carry out an election in a way that was going to be protected for Ohioans.” LaRose pointed to revised federal recommendations that simply call on Individuals to not gather in teams of far more than 10 people and urge more mature persons to keep home.

LaRose states in-person voting has been rescheduled for June 2 and voters can forged their ballots by mail.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois are heading ahead with their programs for primary voting.

3/17 7:45 a.m.

The polls are open in most of Florida for the presidential major. Precincts are open in all sections of Florida besides the Panhandle, which is on Central Time, not Jap.

Election officials in regions throughout the condition Tuesday were controlling losses of poll personnel and changes to polling sites mainly because of the coronavirus. If not sufficient poll workers exhibit up, it is really attainable some polling areas may well not be able to open.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes the election can be operate safely and securely.

A coalition of progressive teams is suing Florida in an try to increase mail-in balloting into upcoming 7 days since of the coronavirus. Dream Defenders, New Florida Vast majority and Organize Florida want a federal judge to get Florida to permit voters to request mail-in ballots through March 24 and postpone the count right up until March 27.

In Ohio, well being officers postponed the state’s scheduled election. Officers in Arizona and Illinois say they are going ahead with the vote.