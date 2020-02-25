[Sanders Campaign Co-Chair Defends Bernie’s Cuba Reviews: He ‘Clearly Believes That Fidel Castro Was a Dictator’]

Congressman Ro Khanna, nationwide co-chair for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, defended the Vermont senator Monday evening on CNN around critical criticism he’s gained for feedback he created about Cuba beneath Castro Sunday night time.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian mother nature of Cuba,” Sanders mentioned on 60 Minutes. “But, you know, it is unfair to simply just say all the things is poor. You know, when Fidel Castro came into office environment, you know what he did? He experienced a significant literacy application. Is that a negative point?”

CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke with Khanna about the words and phrases of condemnation Sanders has been given from fellow Democrats, asking, “Do you feel that possibly he went far too much on Castro?”

Khanna reported Sanders wasn’t making an attempt to whitewash nearly anything:

“Senator Sanders plainly thinks that Fidel Castro was a dictator, that he had enormous human legal rights abuses, that he engaged in mass shootings, and there is absolutely no apology for what he did. He did items that ended up heinous and human legal rights violations that have been indefensible. But the place is that what Senator Sanders is indicating is let us go back again to Obama’s policy where by Obama was striving to have some normalization with Cuba, and not help Donald Trump’s coverage, wherever Donald Trump has reversed almost everything Obama did.”

“All Senator Sanders is declaring is let us go back to President Obama’s plan,” he extra.

