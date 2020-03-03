[Sanders Campaign Manager Claims Trump Just ‘Trolling’ Democrats: ‘You Think He Offers a Damn About Bernie?’]

President Donald Trump has been weighing in really a little bit on the 2020 Democratic most important race, together with declaring it seems like the social gathering is going to screw around Bernie Sanders once more.

They are staging a coup versus Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Chuck Todd spoke with Sanders marketing campaign supervisor Faiz Shakir about Trump’s “constant tries to troll” Democrats in a way that tries to “create division” in the bash.

Shakir agreed that it’s “trolling” and additional, “He’s declaring, ‘Oh, they are heading to steal it absent from Bernie Sanders.’ You feel he provides a damn about Bernie Sanders? No, all he’s executing is striving to divide Democratic voters from just one an additional and obviously as we observed in the past election he’s making an attempt to pry away some of individuals voters to his possess aspect, but he’s a con person, he’s a con artist, this is what he does.”

“He’s an entertainment president,” he included. “Instead of focusing on the coronavirus, he’s right here trolling the Democratic party as frequently as we can.”

You can observe above, by means of MSNBC.