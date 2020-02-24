[sanders-can-take-some-florida-heat-on-castro-feedback]

Fresh off of an frustrating victory in Nevada, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) available up fodder for critics — quite a few in Florida — Sunday as he maintained that some excellent came from Fidel Castro’s management during the Cuban Revolution.

“We’re pretty opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it is unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders said in a “60 Minutes” job interview with Anderson Cooper. “You know? When Fidel Castro came into business office, you know what he did? He experienced a large literacy system. Is that a bad matter? Even however Fidel Castro did it?”

When pressed on Castro’s unsavory inclination to imprison political dissidents, Sanders backed off a little bit, stating that he “condemns” that actions, and juxtaposed himself to President Donald Trump’s embrace of authoritarians like Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Sanders has a heritage of pointing out very good facets of or else brutal authoritarian regimes, like reduced health and fitness treatment expenses in the 1988 Soviet Union and China’s initiatives to eradicate poverty final yr.

But, as reactions from Floridian lawmakers clearly show, Sanders may perhaps have the most to be concerned about stemming from his many good remarks about Castro and the revolution.

Florida, the perennial swing state and typical election bugaboo, has a significant and influential Cuban-American population that Sanders wishes to prevent alienating. Appropriately, Sunshine Condition lawmakers lashed out at the opinions.

Sanders’ campaign did not straight away react to a request for remark.

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL):

I’m hoping that in the foreseeable future, Senator Sanders will acquire time to discuss to some of my constituents prior to he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro. https://t.co/Iwvmay9LOH pic.twitter.com/KT9sQ0pfkh — Donna E. Shalala (@DonnaShalala) February 24, 2020

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL):

As the first South American immigrant member of Congress who proudly represents thousands of Cuban Americans, I uncover Senator Bernie Sanders’ feedback on Castro’s Cuba totally unacceptable. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) February 24, 2020

Former mayor of Tallahassee:

No a single should really have sympathies for Fidel Castro’s brutal and repressive routine. Let us remain targeted, Democrats. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) February 24, 2020

Sanders’ fellow presidential hopefuls also acquired in on the motion.

“After 4 a long time of searching on in horror as Trump cozied up to dictators, we want a president who will be very clear in standing versus regimes that violate human legal rights abroad,” Buttigieg wrote on Twitter. “We can not chance nominating another person who doesn’t understand this.” He then translated the tweet into Spanish.

Cristóbal Alex, senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden, went so much as to indicate that Sanders lacks patriotism.

“Make no mistake: Bernie Sanders’ comments on Fidel Castro are a section of a larger pattern throughout his lifestyle to embrace autocratic leaders and governments across the world,” he claimed in a statement. “He seems to have found far more inspiration in the Soviets, Sandinistas, Chavistas and Castro than in The usa.