Sanders claims victory as a review of the Iowa World results

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. – Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, February 7 – Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders, along with Pete Buttigieg, won the Iowa Chaotic Gatherings yesterday when a party leader ordered a review of the results of the first nomination competition.

Sanders, the left Senator from Vermont, and Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, are separated by a sheer margin in Monday’s results so far.

Buttigieg declared himself victorious due to the number of delegates from the Midwest sent to the Democratic Assembly in July, while Sanders made his claim based on the referendum.

However, three days after the meetings, the final results have yet to be published and some doubts have been expressed as to their accuracy.

The leader of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez, finally entered yesterday and asked for a review of the results of the caucuses, which were embarrassed by technical problems.

“Enough is enough,” said Perez on Twitter. “To ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to start a new campaign immediately.”

Perez said it would involve examining the results of each caucus site rather than a full recount.

With yields of 97 percent of the 1,765 boroughs in Iowa, Buttigieg led 26.1 percent to Sanders 26.1 percent of the total delegates.

The progressive Elizabeth Warren was next with 18.2 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 15.8 percent and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with 12.2 percent.

“Much, much, much too complicated”

Sanders spoke yesterday in New Hampshire, the next state to host a presidential nomination contest, pointing out his 6,000 lead advantage.

“In other words, around 6,000 Iowans came out on the night of the gathering to support our candidacy than anyone else’s,” he said.

“Where I come from, the person who gets the most votes wins,” said Sanders, arguing that too much emphasis was placed on the total number of delegates.

Ultimately, the caucus system was “much, much, much too complicated” and it was a mistake for the contracting state to “rely on technology that had not been tested”.

Party officials have attributed the meltdown to a “coding error” with an app that was used for the first time to report results.

President Donald Trump pounced on the debacle in the nation’s first competition to decide which Democrat he will face in November.

“The Democrats cannot count a few simple votes and still want to take over your health care system,” Trump said during a speech in the White House in which he was acquitted in impeaching the Senate.

Buttigieg seemed to be picking up from his strong performance in Iowa when the latest poll in New Hampshire found the Granite State centrist candidate, who holds a primary on Tuesday, is in second place.

In the Boston Globe / WBZ-TV / Suffolk University poll, Sanders, who won primary school in New Hampshire four years ago, lost nomination to Hillary Clinton and was 25 percent in the lead.

Buttigieg’s support rose from 12 percent on Monday to 19 percent, while Biden saw its support decline from 18 percent to 12 percent over the same period.

“Good punch”

Biden, who described his likely fourth place in Iowa as a “good punch”, met with consultants yesterday to develop a strategy. He’s been leading national polls since he entered the crowded race.

“I expected things to get better,” said Biden as he took off his gloves and launched attacks on Sanders and Buttigieg.

“If Senator Sanders is the candidate for the party, every Democrat in America must … bear the label Senator Sanders has chosen for himself,” Biden said of the self-described democratic socialist.

The 77-year-old Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years before becoming Barack Obama’s Vice President, chased the 38-year-old Buttigieg due to a relative lack of experience.

“There is a risk that this party will appoint someone who will never hold a higher office than the mayor of a city of 100,000 in Indiana,” said Biden.

The Sanders campaign announced that it raised $ 25 million in January, the largest month to date.

After voting in New Hampshire, candidates will be on February 22nd, February 29th in South Carolina and March 3rd, “Super Tuesday,” with 14 states holding the primaries that target Nevada caucuses

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire, former Mayor of New York who also participates in the race, ignored the early nomination competitions and spent hundreds of millions of dollars on ads in hopes of causing a stir on Super Tuesday. – AFP