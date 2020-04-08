Sanders clears the way for Biden as he drops offer for White House

The news that Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President is not entirely surprising.

Since the end of February, when Joe Biden won a decisive victory in South Carolina, followed by a series of victories on Super Tuesday and a week later on March 10, the former vice-president established an almost insurmountable lead on his rival.

Nevertheless, 78-year-old Sanders remained in the race, supported by supporters, some of whom believed his candidacy would help other left-wing candidates run against democratic names in the establishment during the November legislative elections. .

Sanders said on Wednesday that he had not taken the decision to withdraw from the race lightly, but had consulted with his family, staff and top supporters about his prospects for victory.

“If I thought we had a possible path to nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it is not there, ”he said.

Sanders’ withdrawal at this stage of the contest could help avoid the acrimonious scenes that unfolded at the Philadelphia National Democratic Convention four years ago when supporters of the Vermont senator accused the Democratic establishment of unfairly supporting Hillary Clinton , following revelations from hacked party emails.

The reasons for Sanders’ withdrawal are now different from those of four years ago – Clinton’s leadership was not as dominant as Biden’s at this point in the primary calendar, while the coronavirus crisis changed the pace and the calendar for the primary campaign.

For example, fears that Sanders likely won’t win Tuesday’s primary in Wisconsin, which occurred despite the coronavirus blockade, may have weighed on his decision to drop out since he won the state so decisive against Clinton in 2016.

In addition, Sanders seems to have a much better personal relationship with Biden than with Clinton. In the first Democratic debates last year, while Biden was far from the favorite he is now, the two men called out to support each other on several occasions. Their most recent debate, which took place in an empty television studio as the coronavirus crisis deepened, was also relatively cordial. It is understood that contacts between the Biden and Sanders campaigns took place in the past few days before Wednesday’s announcement.

But Sanders will not go quietly. If he called Biden an alleged candidate – without explicitly supporting him – he will continue to mark the political process in the months to come.

Significantly, it will remain on the ballot in states that have not yet held primaries, and will continue to gather delegates in proportion to its performance.

National Convention

These delegates will then represent Sanders at the National Democratic Convention, which was postponed to August instead of July due to the coronavirus. Sanders made it clear yesterday why he takes this approach. “We must continue to work to bring together as many delegates as possible to the Democratic convention where we can exert significant influence on the party platform and other functions,” he said.

Sanders also argued convincingly why the Democratic establishment could not ignore his campaign, as the party seeks to defeat Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

“The future of our country depends on young people,” he said on Wednesday, adding that he won the battle of the generations.

He is right. While Biden’s centrist politics may have conquered large swathes of Democratic voters, including African-Americans and suburban women, he underperformed when it came to voting for young people. Biden was quick to contact these voters on Wednesday, although similar attempts to raise awareness by Hillary Clinton in 2016 failed.

“I know I have to win your votes. And I know it could take a while, ”he tweeted. He also pledged to fight the climate crisis, make college “affordable” and “make health care accessible to all”, drawing inspiration from Sanders’ playbook.

There are even more reasons this time that the Sanders platform should not be overlooked.

As the United States faces the threat of coronavirus and enormous economic costs, some of the political ideas put forward by Sanders seem more necessary than ever, as the impact of the pandemic begins to be felt among Americans with low returned. While Congress is already considering a follow-up plan to the $ 2.2 trillion deal agreed last month, the reality is that the United States may need further government intervention as the coronavirus continues wreak havoc.