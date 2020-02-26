[sanders-comes-under-hearth-early-at-south-carolina-democratic-debate]



Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren raises her hand as Senator Bernie Sanders speaks through the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Heart in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

February 26, 2020

By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) – Surging entrance-runner Bernie Sanders came under fire early in the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rival Michael Bloomberg stated Russia was encouraging the senator since it knew he would shed in November to Republican President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg, the billionaire previous New York mayor who was pummeled by rivals at the last debate, designed reference to experiences that U.S. intelligence officials think Russia is hoping to help Sanders, an unbiased senator and self-avowed democratic socialist.

“Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump ought to be president of the United States, and that’s why Russia is helping you get elected so you shed to him,” Bloomberg explained to Sanders.

Sanders shot again, expressing: Hey Mr Putin, if I’m president of the United States, have faith in me you are not going to interfere in any much more elections,” in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The discussion is the third this month and the 10th in general for the Democrats vying for the suitable to challenge Trump in the Nov. three election. It is their remaining face ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina main and subsequent week’s 14 very important Tremendous Tuesday contests.

The force for a powerful performance is high for all of the contenders. Joe Biden, the nationwide front-runner not so lengthy in the past, wants to win South Carolina to keep his marketing campaign alive, whilst Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are desperately battling for relevance.

Sanders has taken command of the race following strong showings in the first a few nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

His momentum has alarmed a Democratic establishment cautious that his aggressive economic equality and social justice agenda will direct to defeat against Trump.

Warren, a progressive ally of Sanders, said he was successful for the reason that progressive ideas have been well-known.

“I imagine I would make a far better president than Bernie. And the reason for that is that obtaining a progressive agenda enacted is heading to be seriously tough,” she explained. “I dug in, I did the perform, and then Bernie’s team trashed me.”

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw Additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Michael Martina Creating by John Whitesides Editing by Peter Cooney)