[sanders-crosses-complete-line-much-guiding-biden-in-south-carolina]

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrived in distant 2nd to Joe Biden’s in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

At the time of writing, the Affiliated Press claimed that Sanders received 19.33 p.c of the vote with 56 per cent of precincts reporting. Biden experienced 49.65 percent.

Going into South Carolina, Sanders was showing toughness, owning gained New Hampshire and Nevada decisively and almost tying with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. But he was defeated handily by Biden, who was buoyed by substantial aid from black voters.

Talking at a marketing campaign rally in Virginia Seashore, Virginia, Sanders congratulated Biden and shrugged at his second-position finish, saying “you can not get ’em all.”

“And now we enter Super Tuesday in Virginia,” he added.