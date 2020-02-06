Sanders declares victory in Iowa

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the Iowa caucus on Thursday, three days after the caucuses themselves, but before the official final count was completed by the Democratic Party’s ‘State.

We won in Iowa thanks to the unprecedented grassroots effort of our campaign.

Thousands of volunteers knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors in the cold and snow.

I would like to thank all the volunteers who participated in this effort.

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 6, 2020

The declaration of victory comes several days after the neck-and-neck competitor from Sanders, Iowa, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg delivered his own victory speech. At the time, the state had not published any results at the enclosure level.

Technical problems with an untested application and delays in collecting and verifying data from caucuses from over 1,600 polling sites have muddled the results in Iowa with days of delays.

Thursday at noon, the party had published 97% of the data for the constituency, showing Sanders leading the popular vote in the state and a margin too close to the call between Sanders and Buttigieg in the count of state delegates.

Also on Thursday, the chairman of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, called for a new analysis in Iowa. State Democratic Party chairman Troy Price responded by saying the party was ready to deal with such requests from presidential candidates.