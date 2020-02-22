[sanders-in-advance-in-entrance-poll-in-democrats’-nevada-caucuses]



Democratic U.S. presidential prospect Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

February 22, 2020

By Sharon Bernstein and Simon Lewis

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – An entrance poll confirmed Bernie Sanders with the most guidance among Nevada voters getting into caucus web sites for the Democratic presidential contest on Saturday, and they favored a federal government-operate Medicare for All healthcare plan like the a person he supports.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont who has manufactured the health care problem a centerpiece of his marketing campaign, faces a take a look at of his entrance-runner standing in the Democratic White Dwelling race in Nevada, where by balloting was underway at caucus websites.

Precise outcomes have been not envisioned for at minimum an hour as voters meet at far more than 250 internet sites all around the state to make their select for a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in the Nov. three election.

The early entrance poll showed six in 10 Nevada voters at the caucuses backed the Medicare for All proposal, a variation of which is also supported by yet another applicant, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

8 out of 10 caucus-goers created their decision a lot more than a number of times ahead of voting, and six of 10 want another person who can beat President Donald Trump much more than anyone who agrees with them on key challenges, according to the poll by Edison Exploration.

The Nevada caucuses came a working day following the information broke that Sanders experienced been briefed by U.S. officers that Russia was hoping to assistance his campaign as portion of an energy to interfere with the Democratic nominating contest.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that he predicted to get in Nevada in the general election in November, and alluded to the stories that a Russian disinformation work was supporting Sanders.

Sanders, a self-recognized democratic socialist, has surged to the best of feeling polls nationally and in Nevada immediately after sturdy performances in the to start with two nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this thirty day period.

“And what I say to Mr. Putin, if elected president, rely on me you are not likely to be interfering in American elections,” Sanders explained to reporters on Friday in California.

Following times of hold off and distrust triggered by a complex meltdown through the Iowa caucuses, Nevada Democratic Get together officials explained in a memo to campaigns on Friday that a telephone hotline many volunteers “were previously familiar with” would be the major process of reporting precinct caucus success, not digital equipment.

Precinct chairs will also text a image of their caucus reporting sheet as portion of attempts to fortify the processes.

While Sanders’ rivals will try out to blunt his momentum in the caucuses, they each and every face significant difficulties of their own.

Previous Vice President Joe Biden and Warren are looking to jump-begin having difficulties campaigns following poor finishes in the to start with two states, though former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar are hoping to show they can appeal to Nevada’s extra numerous voters.

On Friday night, Sanders spoke to about two,000 men and women in Las Vegas, revving up the group with vows to just take on “the company elite” and the “whole damn 1%”.

(Producing by John Whitesides and Michael Martina Added reporting by Tim Reid and Elizabeth Culliford Editing by Soyoung Kim, Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)