sanders,-not-a-true-democrat,-ought-to-fall-out

Bernie Sanders is the candidate now sitting atop the record of the dwindling pack of adult males and gals in search of the Democratic nomination for president.

He really should fall out. He is not a Democrat.

He is a Socialist.

Sanders phone calls himself a Democratic Socialistic, or a Socialistic Democrat, it is hard to try to remember which. How does one particular label some thing that does not exist?

There are Democrats and there are Socialists. You are one or the other and the very last point we have to have is a socialistic form of government. We are not completely ready to abandon our democracy, our republic and our capitalism.

The nation of our founding fathers is presently floundering with a president who is lawless in a land famously governed by rules and who lacks any identifiable established of values.

Electing Sanders will not repair that. He doesn’t give a darn about The united states. He just desires to head some massive piece of land and its populace so he can impose his twisted political theories on all of us.

Sanders is reputed to be a pink diaper toddler who has been espousing socialism for a extensive time — with no toleration from nearly anything exterior of his infamous and off-the-level socialistic rants.

By the identical reasoning a vote for Elizabeth Warren is just as harmful. She has an highly-priced strategy for every thing and no affinity to participate in wonderful with others in look for of extra fair indicates.

Neither Warren nor Sanders are the kind of people today you would want to have around for a cocktail or a cup of tea. Can you picture an afternoon of their preaching?

So that leaves us with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, the two practical men and women who did very effectively in the New Hampshire main. Previous Vice President Joe Biden is a terrific guy but in excess of the hill. It is too early to predict a winner, but my coronary heart would seem to operate with Klobuchar, who reveals critical pondering with important concerns.

All those people mentioned are smarter than President Trump.

The talk clearly show pundits day-to-day and endlessly talk about a zillion opportunities, but appear to be to overlook the elephant in the space, Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who is just now re-entering public discourse.

He appears to be a man with a finely honed brain and an skill to dodge the land mines of our flawed political system. He also has compassion, but tends to hide it at the rear of a fixation on the concerns.

Would not it be good if the politicians talked considerably less about the concerns and far more about the people today troubles influence — people of us who are sick, inadequate, caught in a culture of addiction, battle to dwell very good family life and, most of all, individuals who are alone for the reason that of the demise of churches, universities and other character-setting up neighborhood groups?

Certainly, it would.

Dan Warner is a veteran newspaper editor and author.