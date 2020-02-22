[sanders-prospects-as-nevada-caucus-goers’-1st-preference:-edison-study-poll]



Democratic U.S. presidential prospect Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a marketing campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

February 22, 2020

By Chris Kahn

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders appears to have an early edge in the Nevada Democratic Caucus, in accordance to polling agency Edison Research.

Edison, which compiles voter polls and reside election final results for media organizations which includes ABC News, CBS Information, CNN, NBC News and Reuters, claimed its polling of early voters and condition caucus goers demonstrates Sanders “leads in the very first preference” vote.

Nevada will award Democratic delegates just after celebration users condition their preferences at hundreds of caucus spots close to the state. Lots of Democrats may possibly ultimately switch their decision throughout the caucus meeting if the prospect they help does not garner adequate fascination.

In this article are some highlights from the Edison poll, which was based mostly on interviews with 1,780 Nevada Democrats as they entered early voting internet sites earlier in the week and one more 468 at caucus destinations at 30 places all-around the point out:

Most of Nevada’s caucus goers came with their minds designed up. Approximately 8 out of 10 Democratic caucus goers said they built their choose for the party’s presidential nomination.

50 percent of individuals taking part in the Democratic caucus are doing so for the to start with time. A report selection of Democrats are predicted to display up at the Nevada caucuses, in aspect since of populace growth in the condition and also the party’s choice to enable people to vote early this 12 months for the initially time.

Six out of 10 say that when choosing a applicant to assist, they are thinking primarily about that person’s electability in its place of no matter if the candidate agrees with them on main issues.

6 out of 10 said they assistance changing all non-public overall health insurance policy with a single govt prepare. That initiative, also known as Medicare for All, is a signature issue for Sanders and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. It was criticized before this thirty day period by the state’s 60,000-member Culinary Personnel Union in what was found as a increase for a lot more average Democrats who are continue to in the race.

4 out of 10 Democratic Nevada caucus goers say health care is the situation that mattered most to them when selecting which applicant to guidance. A few in 10 explained it was weather change.

Edison will update its final results afterwards in the day immediately after the caucuses have ended.

(Reporting by Chris Kahn Enhancing by Daniel Wallis)