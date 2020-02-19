[sanders-qualified-prospects,-bloomberg-gaining-ground-in-newest-abc-information/washington-submit-poll]

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is getting steam nationally when previous Vice President Joe Biden trails in 2nd area in desire for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Sanders assist advanced to 32% amid Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. It is eight proportion details far more than the last poll from late January.

Biden trails with 17% support, adopted closely by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 14%.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in fourth spot at 11%.

Regardless of robust performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg is in the one digits at 7%.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who concluded third in the New Hampshire most important, is at 6%.

The new numbers occur as Bloomberg competent for his very first Democratic presidential debate. He will never be on the ballot for Nevada’s caucuses this Saturday. He is skipping the initial four contests and alternatively focusing on doing effectively on Tremendous Tuesday on March three.

Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg, Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar will experience off in a discussion Wednesday.

ABC News contributed to this report.