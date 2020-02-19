[Sanders Questioned on ‘Bernie Bro Behavior’ at City Corridor: Everyone Who Promises to Guidance Me Should not Have interaction in Bullying]

All through tonight’s significant CNN Las Vegas city hall, Bernie Sanders was requested by 1 female in attendance to disavow the “Bernie bro conduct.”

“I will condemn, definitely any one, which includes my campaign or any other campaign, that helps make vicious private assaults versus men and women. What our individuals are associated in, we are a campaign which believes in compassion, which believes in justice. So I really don’t tolerate unattractive assaults from anyone,” Sanders responded.

He went on to say that men and women on his campaign have been on the getting stop of awful attacks as nicely, telling the audience, “We have an online which is primarily the wild west.”

“We’ve bought hundreds of thousands and tens of millions of supporters and I dare say, 99.9% are people today who would hardly ever, ever do that,” Sanders ongoing. “And I urge other candidates also to be mindful of these hideous private attacks that have appear into my campaign.”

Anderson Cooper jumped in to ask about the assaults from other strategies, specified the harassment and attacks versus Culinary Union leaders after the union criticized Sanders on Medicare for All.

Sanders responded:

“I’m fully in opposition to on-line bullying and harassment. And I can condemn anyone who statements — you know, I have a really hard time comprehension, presented my views, which everyone is aware of, how any one who thinks they are supporting me would do some unsightly and terrible factors. But also, allow me just say this — and I don’t want to be extremely paranoid here — is that we are living in a nuts time. And there are a ton of individuals out there who do bots and all this other thing. I noticed some of these factors. And there are folks out there who want to divide the progressive motion.”

He additional, “Anybody out there who promises to be a Bernie Sanders supporter, we get the job done with the unions. This is a union-led marketing campaign. We believe in unions. We will never ever assault union management and we will not attack people on a particular basis. We can have a discussion about the challenges, but I do not consider in online bullying, end of discussion.”

You can look at above, by way of CNN.