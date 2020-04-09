Sanders says Biden must ‘start moving in different directions’ to win over supporters

In his first television interview since leaving the Democratic presidential election Wednesday, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told late-night host Stephen Colbert that former Vice-President Joe Biden could pull supporters from Sanders’ camp if he indicated a step towards more progressive politics.

Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, leaving Biden as a Democratic candidate to run against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

While stopping fully supporting Biden’s presidency, Sanders said he had been in touch with the Biden campaign and hoped to “work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction.”

“Joe is a good politician and he understands that in order to defeat the president, defeat Trump, he must bring new people into his politics and that he must listen to their needs – young people, workers, people – and may start moving in different directions at different levels certain than he has in the past. “

Newsweek reached out to Biden’s campaign to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Biden is leaning high with voters over the age of 50 during campaign polls while Sanders consistently receives a higher number of younger voters. Sanders said that the demographic needs that supported him needed to be addressed by Biden.

“I think what Joe has to do, and I think he will,” said Sanders, “is seeing what problems young people and working class support me – what are they worried about?”

Among the issues that Sanders pushed Biden to “dare” about raising the minimum wage to $ 15 per hour, making state colleges and universities free of tuition and immigration reform.

“Now in America because of Trump, you have millions and millions of great people who have been in this country for decades working hard,” Sanders said. “They are working properly not today on dangerous jobs. But they are afraid to die so they might be deported because of Trump.”

Under the immigration reform proposal, Biden said he would bring back the Suspended Act for the Arrival of Children (DACA), which was designed to protect the rights of undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children but did not know other real homes. After passing a background check, the people were offered work permits and deportation protection.

Trump’s efforts to completely revoke the DACA are expected to be heard and governed by the U.S. Supreme Court. in 2020.

Biden is widely seen as a moderate Democrat whose centric policies may have helped unite most Democrats. Most Democratic candidates have left the race, including former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar were considered strong contenders for Democratic nominations since the start of the race.

In a statement released Wednesday, Biden spoke to Sanders supporters and invited them to join his campaign.

“I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what we must do in this country,” Biden wrote. “I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You are needed.”

“Together we will defeat Donald Trump,” continued Biden. “And when we do that, we will not only do the hard work of rebuilding this nation – we will change it.”