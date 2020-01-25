Sanders Secures Iowa Leadership to Support Warren Drops | world

A campaign sign for Democratic 2020 US Presidential Candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders stands in front of a house in Des Moines, Iowa, USA on January 23, 2020. – Reuters

WASHINGTON, January 25 – Senator Bernie Sanders leads other Democratic presidential candidates with 25 percent of the likely votes in Iowa, just over a week before nationwide state elections, according to a New York Times / Siena College poll released on Saturday ,

Sanders has won six points since the last Times / Siena poll in October, while support for Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former vice president Joe Biden remained constant at 18 and 17 percent, respectively. It showed. He also runs some other state polls.

Sanders’ profits come at the expense of his progressive colleague, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose support has dropped from 22 percent in the October poll to 15 percent, the New York Times reported.

Iowa voters voted on February 3 as part of the first election campaign to select a democratic challenger for Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 general election. Thirteen Democrats are in the running.

Sanders’ winnings came after weeks of controversy over whether he told Warren at a 2018 meeting that a woman couldn’t beat Trump, an allegation he denied.

The Vermont senator cut three scheduled Iowa campaign dates this week to stay in Washington for Trump’s impeachment process, along with three other Democratic senators running for the presidency.

Republican Trump is accused by the democratically controlled House of Representatives of having misused the powers of his office when he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden and prevented an investigation of his behavior by Congress.

The Times / Siena poll of 1,689 registered voters in Iowa was conducted from January 20-23 and has an error rate of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points. – Reuters picture