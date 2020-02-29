[Sanders, Steyer and Buttigieg rally voters the night before S.C.’s Democratic primary]

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — With just one particular day until finally polls open for the Democratic presidential main, three candidates are making a very last prospect energy to acquire aid.

Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg used Friday evening web hosting marketing campaign events.

“So I say to Donald Trump. Never get worried about the Democratic key, cause we’re heading to defeat you. Commence stressing about the coronavirus, and the wellness care crisis in The us. Do your task as president,” mentioned Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“This is my first yr that I’m going to be able to vote. I’m just truly pleased to be right here for the reason that I genuinely stand driving Bernie 100%,” explained Ameris Shepherd, a Sanders rally attendee.

All 3 candidates touched on their policies.

“I assume his economic justice, and his views on the setting. Because we live in a point out which is lower sea-amounts, so increasing sea-amounts are an essential aspect,” reported Joshua Mcglone, a Steyer rally attendee.

“The other thing that we have identified, in South Carolina, in the middle of a red point out, is an incredible volume of injustice,” claimed Democratic presidential applicant Tom Steyer.

“I just consider that all the things I listen to come out of his mouth, I agree with. And I simply cannot say that about any other candidate as a lot as him,” stated Steyer rally attendee Dionne Preussner.

Hundreds turned out to all a few campaign stops.

While Sanders and Steyer held rallies, Buttigieg held a town corridor and answered inquiries from voters.

“We need to switch the page on what is going on in Washington. And that implies a new voice. And what I’m giving is a tiny little bit diverse from Senator Sanders. A design of politics that can provide us with each other. Nevertheless in the pursuit of significant, daring, progressive concepts, but with a target on having them performed,” stated Democratic presidential applicant Pete Buttigieg.

“He is very quiet in the encounter of a ton of chaos, and I consider he sends a incredibly good message,” explained a Buttigieg supporter.

Polls open up at seven a.m. on Saturday, and will be open right until 7 p.m.