[sanders-surpasses-biden-among-african-american-voters:-reuters/ipsos-poll]



FILE Photo: Democratic U.S. presidential prospect Senetor Bernie Sanders speaks with voters at the To start with in the South Dinner in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

February 26, 2020

By Chris Kahn

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his direct for the Democratic presidential nomination and overtaken Joe Biden in support among the African Us citizens – a voting bloc that right until now has mainly favored the previous vice president, in accordance to a Reuters/Ipsos countrywide poll launched on Tuesday.

The end result could spell hassle for Biden, the one-time frontrunner who has lagged guiding the field soon after the initially handful of Democratic nominating contests. To continue being a practical contender, Biden has been banking on a solid demonstrating in Saturday’s South Carolina principal, a point out where black voters make up a lot more than 50 % of the Democratic voters.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, performed Feb. 19-25, also confirmed that assistance for billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg slipped by two share details just after the former New York Town mayor confronted powerful scrutiny from other candidates very last 7 days in his to start with debate as a presidential prospect.

Among the all registered Democrats and independents, 26% said they would vote for Sanders, when 15% claimed they were being backing Bloomberg and another 15% supported Biden.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and former mayor Pete Buttigieg had been each supported by 10% of respondents. Another 4% claimed they would vote for Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and three% said they were being supporting billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer.

The poll confirmed Sanders’ direct in excess of the rest of the area has developed in each and every of the last 3 months, hitting double digits for the to start with time in the most recent study.

He also has increased his share of support from African Individuals in the most up-to-date poll. When questioned which candidate they would guidance in their state’s nominating contest, 26% explained they would vote for Sanders, up seven details from a previous reading through carried out Jan. 29-Feb. 19.

Yet another 23% stated they would back Biden, down 10 details from the previous study, and 20% would aid Bloomberg, a increase of 10 details.

Meanwhile, soon after Sanders’ definitive win in previous week’s Nevada caucuses, 26% of registered Democrats and independents now see the senator from Vermont as the most electable of the party’s presidential candidates. One more 20% reported it was Bloomberg and 17% explained it was Biden.

Amid all registered voters, such as Republicans, 47% stated they would vote for Sanders in a hypothetical normal election matchup, when 40% reported they would vote for President Donald Trump. Biden also has a 7-position gain in help if he had been the nominee, and Bloomberg would have a 4-place edge.

The Reuters/Ipsos public view poll was done on the net, in English, during the United States. It collected responses from 4,439 U.S. older people, including 2,244 who identified as registered Democrats or independents and 446 African Us citizens. The poll has a credibility interval, a evaluate of precision, of amongst two and five share details.

Click right here for the total poll final results: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/2507/2475/Topline%20Reuters%202020%20Election%20Tracker%2002%2025%202020.pdf

(Reporting by Chris Kahn, Modifying by Rosalba O’Brien)