2020 candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will call for a partial reconsideration of the Iowa caucus results on Monday after the Iowa Democrat Party (IDP) screened the former 2020 candidate for South Bend, the mayor of Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, winner of his catastrophic caucuses on Sunday.

The IDP allocated 14 national delegates to Buttigieg, giving the former mayor a slight lead over Sanders, who received 12 delegates.

Jeff Weaver, a senior advisor to the Sanders campaign, said Sunday that the Vermont senator will request a partial re-analysis of the results because the IDP did not “conduct an informal review” of the material errors until after a counting application of glitchy vote threw caucuses into chaos.

“We will request a new analysis of the specified areas,” Weaver said in a statement to Politico.

The Associated Press still refused to officially plan a race winner on Monday morning due to errors in the counting process.

“The Associated Press is still unable to declare a winner because it thinks the results may not be entirely accurate and are still subject to revision,” wrote AP reporter Alexandra Jaffe.

Buttigieg and Sanders, who won the state’s popular vote, both declared victory last week as the IDP exam extended, which showed a very thin margin between the two candidates at 26, 2% and 26.1% of EDS, respectively.

The New Hampshire primary race begins Monday.