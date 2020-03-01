[sanders-will-not-say-he’s-in-a-two-male-race-towards-biden-immediately-after-ex-vp’s-sc-earn]

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) isn’t quick to say regardless of whether he’s only focusing on defeating former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary just two days ahead of Tremendous Tuesday.

Requested by CBS’ Margaret Brennan if he’s now in a “two-guy race” with Biden pursuing the previous VP’s earn in the South Carolina major, Sanders pointed out how he won the popular vote in the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire major and the Nevada caucus.

Sanders additional that he’s “looking ahead to Tremendous Tuesday.”

“I imagine we have bought a good prospect to acquire in California, in Texas, in Massachusetts and a quantity of states all around the place,” Sanders mentioned.

Brennan then pointed out that South Carolina is the initially southern state in the Democratic key, right before asking if his decline in the state’s major signifies everything about his potential clients in spots like Virginia and North Carolina and whether or not Biden will pose a problem.

“Well, we’re heading to see,” Sanders stated. “I suggest, I believe centered on the polling, we’re executing rather nicely in Virginia. I assume we have got a shot in North Carolina.”

Citing how Sanders’ campaign lifted $46 million final month, Brennan questioned what edge that offers him heading into Super Tuesday. Sanders replied that “it is not only the volume of income that we elevated,” but “it’s how we elevated it” ahead of proceeding to slam Biden.

“We do not have a tremendous PAC like Joe Biden. I never go to wealthy people’s homes like Joe Biden. I feel Joe has contributions for much more than $40 billionaires,” Sanders said. “What we have finished is received far more campaign contributions from much more People in america than any applicant in the background of the United States, averaging 18 dollars and 50 cents. This is a campaign of doing the job individuals and by working people.”

Sanders added that he’s “extraordinarily proud of that” and that his marketing campaign has “enough cash now” for Super Tuesday and the rest of the Democratic key.

Check out Sanders’ remarks on CBS Information below:

Sanders is questioned regardless of whether he is in a “two-man race” with Biden pic.twitter.com/Qk45xbQp9T — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) March one, 2020

Sanders also confirmed on ABC News Sunday early morning that he was referring to Biden when criticizing “old-fashioned politics,” telling George Stephanopolous: “I could be. Sure, I am.”

When asked about why he’s obtaining difficulty with African-American voters pursuing his reduction in the South Carolina primary, Sanders pushed back again by insisting that he gained the youthful African-American vote and he is successful in phrases of polling.

“We’re basically in advance of Biden in terms of the African-American vote,” Sanders stated, prompting Stephanopolous to position out that Biden got much more than 60 percent of the African-American vote in the South Carolina major.

Sanders then stated that despite the fact that Biden did “very properly final evening,” he doubled down on how he gained among more youthful African-American voters.

Watch Sanders’ remarks on ABC News beneath: