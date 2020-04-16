‘Sanditon’ Season 2 – Did Jane Austen’s Inspired Romance Ever Come Back?

Although Sanditon’s first season ended last year, British historical drama has inspired a follower who demands more. With the help of an American audience, will the inspired Jane Austen get the green light for the second season?

Aired on ITV and PBS, this eight-episode drama is based on the unfinished 1817 Austen novel. Originally titled The Brothers, writer Emma completed about 11 chapters before dying the same year on July 18. The first season of television adaptation follows Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) as he travels to the small, old-fashioned seaside resort village of Sanditon. Charlotte becomes partly fascinated and angry by Sidney Parker (Theo James), who is on the verge of helping her brother turn the village into a booming luxury resort.

During the final of the first season, which was broadcast in October 2019 on ITV, Charlotte and Sidney confessed their true feelings to each other. Unfortunately, Sidney was promised to the others and was arranged to marry Eliza Campion (Ruth Kearney). Even though Sidney will end up with a woman he does not love, he cannot return to his words, per iNews. With this cliffhanger, I can see why fans want this event to continue.

Before airing on PBS’s Masterpiece in January, ITV canceled the drama period in early December. Supposedly, the number of spectators slipped before the end of the season. With not enough viewers watching, ITV has no reason to update the show.

An ITV spokesman told The Sun, “We will be very happy to return, but unfortunately we do not get an audience that is possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everyone involved in this extraordinary adaptation.”

“Sanditon has not aired in the US and we hope they can find a way to continue this series,” the spokesman added.

Back in February, Sanditon writer Andrew Davies gave an update to Town and Country, “We hope and we hope, but at the moment, it doesn’t look very promising. I think it all depends on how warm the American audience receives it. It’s all up to you, really . “

Seven weeks ago, Masterpiece distributed footage on their official Instagram page and apparently planted nails in the coffin, ending all hopes.

@MasterpiecePBS wrote, “We love this series and hope it can continue; however, there are currently no plans for another season. You will be the first to know if that changes!”

People just need to say the name ‘Sanditon’ on Twitter, and enthusiastic fans quickly channel their love for the show. Some fan groups, especially #sanditonsisterhood, made it their business to see that Charlotte and Sidney had a happy ending that they believed was intended by Austen.

It’s always a shame when shows that are underestimated, especially those adored by fans, cannot reach their full potential.