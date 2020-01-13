Sandmann lawsuit highlights problems with media coverage in the digital age

A bizarre series of social media events in 2016 show that social media poses a significant risk of liability for journalists and the media in the digital age. A viral video of Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann has garnered a lot of attention in the social media from media professionals. Today, the legal interactions between the lawyers involved in the case have turned into their own legal problem – all via Twitter.

Two lawyers involved in the legal case have sparked their own dispute in the social networking area after one of them referred to Sandmann’s representation in a legal case. Sandmann, who is represented by Todd McMurtry, took to Twitter to ask Robert Barnes why he distorts himself as a spokesman for Sandmann without permission.

Media companies in the pipeline

Barnes has previously reported that he had filed a lawsuit on behalf of Covington Catholic High School students (listed only as “John Doe’s 1-10”) involved in the case after a CNN correspondent named Reza Aslan took to Twitter to say “. Have you seen a more distinct person than the child? “with a photo of Sandmann and his classmates, taken from the viral video.

The video, which has garnered a lot of attention on social media following allegedly false statements by news agencies such as CNN, depicts Sandmann and his classmates in “MAGA” hats. Sandmann, who is at the center of the controversy, sees a Native American named Nathan Phillips smiling in a video allegedly removed from the frame by various news agencies to spark a political rally.

Sandmann and his classmates condemned CNN for their coverage and the Tweets for seven numbers, claiming that the coverage threatened their character and distorted the situation in a way that put them at the wheel of the political party on social media. For journalists involved in the story, the lawsuit represents a clear need to neutralize the cover that could destroy a person – especially if that person happens to be a minor.

Disputes between lawyers

The lawsuit between Sandmann and CNN was settled for an undisclosed sum that was reported to be in the range of seven numbers – though an exact number is unlikely to be published. Since then, however, the new trial brought by Barnes has claimed that other forms – some of which include Elizabeth Warren and activist Sean King – have continued to tarnish Sandmann and other Covington students. The only issue is that Sandmann was unaware of the lawsuit, claiming that Barnes was misrepresenting himself as Sandmann’s lawyer without his consent.

“Would you like to explain why you are suing for me without my permission? You have blocked my lawyers on twitter and now you claim to be suing Reza Aslan’s tweet? He regrouped and stopped being in public,” Sandmann said on Twitter.

Barnes has since responded to the questions, claiming he was never represented as Sandmann’s legal representative, instead representing Sandmann’s colleagues in a general trial. “All of the #CovingtonBoys I represent maintain anonymity as John Does (Nick Sandmann, who went public, not my client). The reason for protecting their privacy is the threats they have already faced. A key precedent we seek: you must not lose your privacy to bring a lawsuit against privacy, “the lawyer said on Twitter.

The legal battle triggered an explosion between Barnes and McMurtry, the real Sandmann lawyer in the CNN settlement. “Robert Barnes keeps trying to suggest that he represents @N1ckSandmann. He doesn’t. Barnes has been blocking me for a long time, so I can’t recognize him in this tweet,” McMurtry writes on his Twitter account.