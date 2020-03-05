sandown-and-leicester-off

Sandown and Leicester have each individual misplaced Friday’s conferences to waterlogging.

Thursday morning inspections have been unsuccessful at every venues, with parts of phony ground subsequent a amount of weeks of persistent rain.

The Grand Army Gold Cup was because of be the attribute on the 6-race card at Sandown – the position racing can also be mainly because of occur on Saturday when the Paddy Energy Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle is the highlight.

Clerk of the study course Andrew Cooper has already confirmed provisional designs for an inspection on Friday to appraise situation for the significant-profile weekend assembly.

He posted on Twitter: “Sadly just after an supplemental 5mm rain proper below yesterday evening we now have deserted Friday’s racing [email protected] Particulars of a achievable inspection during Friday for Saturday’s racing will comply with.”