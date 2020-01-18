Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds congratulate Betty White on her 98th birthday

Birthday girl Betty White owes a lot, including her dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock!

Reynolds and Bullock, who participated in the romcom The Proposal together with White in 2009, celebrated a funny and sweet homage on Instagram on January 17 on the occasion of White’s 98th birthday.

The clip begins with Bullock singing the Happy Birthday song. At some point the serial Hollywood joker Reynolds says: “Happy Birthday, dear Betty”, to which the video Bullock responds, who buzzes: “From Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan.”

Sandra Bullock and Betty White in 2010. (WireImage)

Then the Deadpool star says playfully into the camera: “From Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy.”

Bullock finishes her serenade when Reynolds arrives: “What does Sandy do for you every year? I mean, does she hand-deliver flowers to you and wear nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets as you requested? Doubt it.”

Ryan Reynolds starred with Bullock and White in the 2009 romcom “The Proposal”. (NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The video ends with a full screen graphic “Happy 98th birthday, Betty”, followed by the title song “Golden Girls”. The real cherry on the cake, how far birthday contributions go!

It is not the first time that Reynolds is trolling his celebrity friends. His loving goals include Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth and of course his dear wife Blake Lively.

