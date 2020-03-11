Sandra Rodriquez – KXLY

March 11, 2020 4:37 PM

Sandra Rodriquez, (Sandy) 74, went to be with our Lord on March 04, 2020. She was born to Fielden and Lorraine Hayes Rusho on 01-05-1946, in Newport WA. Sandra is survived by husband of 35 yrs.,Domingo E. Rodriquez. They have been married on 01-2-1985.

Sandra was predeceased by her to start with spouse, Domingo C. Alvarado in 1982. Sandra is survived by her youngsters Juanita Alvarado, Domingo Alvarado, DeeRay Alvarado, Anthony Alvarado, Kaylina Alvarado, and 5 action-youngsters. Sandra was preceded in dying by her daughter-in-regulation Delia Rodriquez Alvarado in 2011. Sharing this wonderfully blended family members, Sandra was blessed with 33 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren, she so cherished each a person of them.

Currently being the only female of 5 siblings, Sandra was also survived by Brothers Gary J. Rusho, and Joseph E. Rusho, and preceded in demise by brothers Leroy H. Rusho, and Phillip L. Rusho. Sandra loved lots of points. Her favored pastimes are household gatherings, antiquing, thrift searching, and garden product sales. Solutions for our cherished a single are as follows: viewing in Newport, Wa., at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Property, on Sunday, 3-08-20, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral solutions on Monday, 3-09-20 at 11:00 am, at Blanchard Community Church, burial at Blanchard Cemetery follows. Pals and Spouse and children are invited to share a evening meal on return to the church.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of preparations. Loved ones and pals are invited to indicator the on-line guest guide at shermancampbell.com