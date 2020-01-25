Sanger Couple Honors Daughter With $ 10,000 Gift To School To Erase Children’s Lunch Debt

SANGER, California (KFSN) – A Sanger family honors their daughter significantly after she was killed in a car accident last year.

Karamdeep Dhaliwal was Director of the After School Program at Madison Elementary in Sanger.

Miss Kam was a favorite at school. She was generous and generous, and an annual gift of $ 10,000 will reflect her kind heart.

A tree honoring him is a lasting tribute to a woman whose colleagues say they have made a difference every day on campus.

“Losing someone who brings light, life and pleasure and the disappearance of their daily presence has been difficult for everyone. And their family is simply incredible, and we were able to keep this memory alive” , said director Stephanie Rodriguez.

Gurinder and Charandit Dhaliwal, his parents, experienced particularly severe pain. They skipped the holiday celebration because it reminded them of their daughter’s memories. Kam was the outgoing, funny, family adventurer who made the most of each day.

“She was the kind of person who always gave, gave … I was blessed to have her in my life. I was truly blessed,” said Gurinder, her mom.

Gurinder also works for Sanger Unified in the college cafeteria.

Every day, she sees firsthand the challenges that some students have to pay for their lunches.

Several schools in the district are not eligible for free lunches – and many students have high unpaid balances.

“If you have money, that’s fine. If you don’t have money, we still feed the children. It doesn’t matter if they have money or not, we don’t separate food, we don’t make any other “whatever the line, we will give them. And we won’t even let them know – “Hey, you have no money,” “she said.

It gave her an idea – another way to honor her daughter’s life with proper tribute. Their families would help eliminate the debt owed for lunch.

Jannette Garcia is Director of Child Nutrition at Sanger Unified. She said the annual donation of $ 10,000 will feed hundreds of children.

“This is one of the things Gurinder wanted to do, to reflect this care and compassion by making this donation – it will definitely continue this legacy for years to come,” said Garcia.

Karamdeep’s love for reading will also be perpetuated through a tree planted there. It will ultimately be a place where students can sit on a bench with a book. It flowers each spring with its favorite color – purple.

