sanger-loved-ones-devastated-by-death-of-person-killed-by-suspected-drunk-driver

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) — Jessica Gardeazabal is living a severe actuality.

The only matter she desires is the only factor she can not have her boyfriend of 3 a long time, 71-yr-previous David Pinedo, was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

“I imagine he is heading to occur back again, and I am just waiting around for him to arrive above right here and say, ‘what are you men accomplishing here,'” Gardeazabal reported.

Friday night time, Pinedo was on his way to the retail store to get snacks for her and his grandkids.

“He mentioned, ‘I appreciate you, Jess,’ and I reported, ‘I like you, babe,’ and then we just hugged and he walked absent,” Gardeazabal stated.

That was the previous time she ever noticed the man she intended to marry.

Law enforcement say as he tried to cross Academy around Eighth St in Sanger, Vivian Lugo crashed her SUV into him.

According to investigators, she was intoxicated.

“He went flying, that is what they told me,” Gardeazabal stated.

Jessica, alongside with Pinedo’s loved kinds, have collected at the crash web-site each day considering that he died, leaving powering compact tokens of their love.

Stuffed animals, flowers and candles are put on a sidewalk around the place he was hit.

“He usually took care of me, he was a father to me,” says Destinee Hernandez, Gardeazabal’s daughter. “He was anything.”

All those shut to Pinedo say he was a selfless male, always helping those people in want. Hernandez states he cared for her like she was his individual.

“He would inquire if I normally necessary everything, like even if it was clothes,” Hernandez mentioned. “He purchased me these footwear that I am sporting.”

As Jessica struggles to appear to conditions with the reduction of her boyfriend, she urges people who drink not to travel.

“Really don’t do that, you could take another person dearly from other folks,” Gardeazabal claimed.

Lugo is at the moment getting held at the Fresno County Jail.

She faces a few felony rates which include vehicular manslaughter whilst intoxicated.