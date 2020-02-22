[sanger-soccer-wins-1st-valley-championship-on-a-active-evening-of-portion-finals]

The Sanger boys soccer workforce picked up the very first segment gain in college historical past with a four-one win above Dinuba in the D-II closing.

For the initial time, @SangerApaches celebrating a soccer valley championship. four-one winners about Dinuba in division II @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BfxNAXqH49 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) February 22, 2020

Other Scores:

Boys

D-I Central one- Santa Maria

D-II Sanger four-1 Dinuba

D-VI Dos Palos three-1 Granite Hills

Ladies

D-I Clovis v. Clovis North (Saturday)

D-II Centennial one- Tulare Union

D-III Kingsburg three- San Joaquin Memorial

D-IV Orosi 2-one East Bakersfield

D-V Fresno Christian 2-one Kerman

Mentor Matt Markarian wins 1st Valley championship in 25 a long time coaching @fresnochristian teams! Eagles ladies soccer defeat Kerman, two-1, wins CIF Central Part Div. V Valley Championship, Feb. 21! 1st champ year because 2001 @PAGMETER @StephenABC30 @FresnoSportsMag #TheFeather pic.twitter.com/hGLIu7JXiL — The Feather On the web (@thefeather) February 22, 2020