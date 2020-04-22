Sanjay Dutt is an actor who has been enriched by the experiences of various characters who have played on-screen. He can wear a mask of any character given to him, and the innumerable numbers he has played add to his experience, helping him deliver remarkable performances at all times.

2 is a very busy year for Sanjay Dutt as the actor will appear in five big banner films KGF: Chapter 1, Shamshera, Bhuj: Pride of India, Torbaz and Road 3. Although due to the epidemic caused by the lock-down, all the shoots have stopped and the actor has finally got some much-needed free time.

Sanjay Dutt spends most of his free time in lockdown by doing these activities

In a recent interview with a daily, the actor shared, “Time is such a luxury that I now feel, after years of working and living an eventful life. That’s why it’s valuable to me. I simplify my life by focusing on my family and work. “I love the many conversations I have with my children.”

Sanjay Dutt added, “My kids also delight me in video calls with their non-stop chatter and fun. I work out, practice my lines for my upcoming shooting and study the characters I play. I complete my days. I try to keep myself busy and positive. “

Sanjay Dutt emphasized the fact that time is a luxury and urges listeners to use the free time they have during lock-down to spend time with their loved ones and focus on doing something productive at the same time.

