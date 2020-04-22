“Sanjay Dutt’s character was actually told to me to be an actor.”

“Gully Boy” – Fame Vijay Verma says there are two Indian actors – Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff – who impressed him to be the actor he is today.

To recall an intense moment that forced him to think about acting, Vijay told IANS: “For me, it was ‘Sanjay Dutt’ in fact. It was one of those films, and his character was the one who told me,” To be an actor. Yes, that performance impressed me a lot! His character Raghu was a man with a heroic story in the film, a man who became a gangster. Fifty-Jair, moved around his neck! Oh man! That was the performance! I think ‘really’ my growing days “Agneepath” was! “

When he met Dutt, did they share the story? “No, I’m not because I’ve met him socially, many times. I met him at Mr. Bachchan’s place, but in those moments I was around him and was sitting in a big mess. In order to share my story, we need to sit down and chat. That is yet to happen, “replied the actor, who recently appeared in the ZEE5 original film” Bamphad “.

Vijay said he is also a fan of “Tiger” star Tiger Shroff’s father, legendary actor Jackie Shroff.

This year, Vijay has released three releases – “Ghost Stories”, “Him” and “Tiger”.

“I’m a fan of Jaguar’s grandfather. He depicted the street culture of Mumbai. In my growing up days, I admired her so much that when the ‘street boy’ was offered to me, I thought it was a tribute to Mogin (his character in the film), Jagu Dada! I love her, “Vijay smiled.

