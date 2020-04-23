Sanjay Leela Bhansali Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set to destroy?

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role has been in the headlines since the announcement. This is the first collaboration between Alia and Bhansali. Now the film is in the news again but not for the right reason.

Alia Bhatt’s shoot was stopped in the middle due to Cornavirus lockdown. Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was kept in Film City, Mumbai. Now the set remains unused and nothing is considered when things return to normal. The producers have decided to deconstruct the brothel set allegedly made for the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has asked his production team to make arrangements to dismantle the set.

According to a Mid-Day report, a source said: When the shutdown was announced, the team agreed to delay the schedule by a month or more. However, the situation in Mumbai looks dire, with the shooting unlikely to resume any time soon. After crushing a number, it appeared that rebuilding the set might be a cheaper option than putting it in these uncertain circumstances, as the film later included the city rent in the daily rent. So the team has decided to break the set and bring it to the field.

The producers could not confirm the news. So far, two posters of Gangubai Kathiawadi have come out. The film is based on Hussein Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens in Mumbai and revolves around Gangubai Kotheheli, the owner of a brothel.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was planned to hit the screens on September 11 this year.

