Sanofi CEO: How to avoid a pandemic like a coronavirus

As a global society, we struggled to overcome the coronavirus pandemic curve. A few months after the first case was reported, it became clear that there were three major challenges that had to be resolved to save thousands of lives. curve.

We are addressing these urgent challenges, but we cannot think in the long run. Perhaps the wave of viruses will return this fall. Also, we cannot deny the possibility of new pandemics occurring at any time. What can we do today to stay alert?

It’s a daunting task, but one needs to be inspired by the present moment of shared purpose that arose from this pandemic. There is no vaccine yet, but many organizations are looking for it.

Currently, there are about 75 types of vaccines under investigation. Sanofi is exploring and finding multiple technologies, including new approaches such as traditional recombinant DNA and mRNA. Both China’s Wuhan Institute for Biologics and Sinovac have approved trials for human inactivated vaccines that can provoke an immune response. And Oxford University will begin human testing of its own vaccine later this week.

Aiming at more shots not only increases the chance of finding a vaccine sooner, but also increases the likelihood of multiple vaccines coming to market. This is important because billions of doses are likely to be needed to make a difference. When manufacturing at this scale becomes an obstacle, manufacturers need to partner with governments and even competitors to achieve the required amount.

Countless companies are testing a variety of potential therapeutic approaches, from antivirals to immunosuppressants to anti-inflammatory drugs. Combined with parallel efforts to explore antibody-based therapies and diagnostics, you’ll never get lost.

But even if the hotspot city begins to show the faint light of hope to flatten the curve, it’s not the moment to take your foot off the pedal. Rather, we need to start solidifying the critical measures we are already taking and moving from crisis mode to a more stable global readiness.

We can start by ensuring that we maintain shared energy and urgency. Vaccine development usually takes up to 10 years. One of the advanced preclinical SARS vaccine candidate-based approaches that can protect against COVID-19, which we will do in about 18 months.

It’s an incredible acceleration. We can all continue this momentum by laying the groundwork for better coordination between pharmaceutical companies, academia, and the regulatory bodies that oversee clinical trials and drug approval.

Combining the scientific expertise and manufacturing capabilities of private companies with the resources of public authorities can create solutions that help deliver life-saving drugs to patients quickly. COVID-19 has already seen the development of flexible and safe clinical trial guidelines. Adding discipline to the equation will significantly increase the size of your database and maximize your research capacity.

We must at the same time seek ways to revive the economy and protect it from such a severe downturn in the future while maintaining this breakthrough reproductive energy and collaboration. The nationwide closure has seriously impacted the global workforce. In fact, the International Labor Organization estimates that 195 million staggering jobs could be lost in the second quarter of this year alone.

But we can’t open the locks and tell people to go back to work. According to a global market research conducted by the University of Chicago Booth Business School initiative, 80% of economists actually believe that premature cessation of the strict blockade will result in significant economic damage.

Technology that extends diagnostic capabilities is needed to get people back to work quickly without worrying about containment advances. Antibody testing is important, for example, to find out who can fight the virus and return to work safely.

Pharmaceutical companies, governments, and other companies should also work with the technology sector to track the spread of the virus. For example, consider how powerful smartphone apps are in tracking and diagnosing viruses. Sanofi is working with a health-tech startup called Luminostics to create a self-testing app. Apple and Google have worked together to establish a voluntary contact tracking network using short-range Bluetooth communications. People who download the app will be warned if they come into close contact with those who get sick with COVID-19.

Data from mobile phones has already helped track and inform potential exposures in Israel, South Korea and Taiwan. Privacy is a matter of course, but technology companies, scholars, and government agencies can work together to come up with a system that does not violate privacy. Healthcare and technology were already converged. Now we need to accelerate and take full advantage of technology tools.

Finally, COVID-19 has made us aware that the virus is borderless. This global battle requires global solutions. We need to overcome the tensions already occurring between countries and continue to strengthen our global coordination of virus-related science, tracking, and predictive modeling. You also need to improve your local planning to ensure that everyone receives adequate supplies, vaccines, and treatment.

In the United States, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority [BARDA] exists to coordinate the status of these stockpiles and plans, and to manage vaccine manufacturing and medical device distribution. Currently, there is no BARDA equivalent in Europe. In other words, the EU has limited vaccine manufacturing capacity, and each country is in charge of drug and drug stockpiling independently. This leads to competition for scarce resources. We can do better. I sought to create a European BARDA equivalent to help build capacity in the region.

When the weather warms, the virus can enter the “Truce” stage. But we need to spend the next few months and not be self-satisfied. Until the vaccine is available, we can’t go back to normal. Maintain this strong energy, double your collaboration, and tackle and prepare for the pandemic with a global mindset and commitment to information sharing.

The scale of life at stake is difficult. We cannot rely on this effort because we are so dependent on us.

Paul Hudson is CEO of Sanofi.

