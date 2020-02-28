[Sanofi to pay $eleven.9 million to take care of U.S. drug kickback probe]



FILE Photo: A Sanofi indication outdoors the French drugmaker’s Paris headquarters, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann//File Picture

February 28, 2020

BOSTON (Reuters) – Sanofi SA has agreed to pay out virtually $11.nine million to resolve allegations that it used a charity that will help Medicare sufferers address out-of-pocket drug fees as a way to pay out kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of a superior-priced numerous sclerosis drug.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday stated Sanofi was the most current enterprise to settle claims stemming from an sector-extensive probe of drugmakers’ money support of client help charities.

Sanofi did not confess wrongdoing as element of the settlement.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Enhancing by Sandra Maler)