santa-ana-male-speaks-out-soon-after-video-clip-captures-standoff-with-ice-agents

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Online video demonstrates a confrontation in Santa Ana between Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and a man they say was wished on a warrant connected to an immigration offense.

Santa Law enforcement say ICE brokers conducted a traffic end Tuesday at about 6: 30 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Townsend Avenue.

Octavio Martinez mentioned he was on his way to do the job not significantly from his property when he was boxed in by unmarked police cars in an alley.

Martinez explained he locked the doors and began recording online video.

“It’s scary due to the fact they are so aggressive,” he informed Eyewitness News.

Martinez alleges the officers identified on their own as FBI and threatened to use a Taser on him if he did not get out of the truck.

His wife and kids rushed around. Some of his family was witnessed crying. His spouse claims she would understand the officers have been with the Office of Homeland Safety.

Santa Ana police furnished visitors and crowd command and say they uncovered DHS was seeking to arrest an person for a warrant connected to an immigration offense.

“They didn’t have very little mainly because they confirmed me,” Martinez explained.

The document held up to the window from DHS dated Aug. 14, 2019 states there is possible lead to to feel Martinez is removable from the U.S., but supplied no purpose. One more doc reveals an immigration judge’s final decision dated November 2017 to eliminate Martinez from the U.S. to Mexico.

It seems Martinez used for asylum but was denied. The couple who have 4 small children say issues began in 2015 when ICE brokers knocked on their door. They allege ICE mistook Martinez for someone else with a very similar sounding name.

Martinez’s spouse mentioned her husband has no legal track record.

Martinez explained ICE took him into custody, held him for three months right up until an legal professional could assist.

Throughout Tuesday’s incident, Martinez reported he termed his lawyer suitable absent. Federal police still left right after about a few hrs.

Martinez stated his greatest worry is his loved ones and he fears finding arrested just strolling on the road and programs to satisfy with his attorney.

Santa Ana law enforcement claims they were being only concerned in crowd manage and did not help DHS in immigration enforcement.

During the standoff, a further gentleman portion of the crowd gathered was detained for trying to breach the space of containment and law enforcement arrested him just after they uncovered he was wished in relationship with a DUI warrant.