santa-anita-park-sees-9th-horse-death-of-latest-racing-period

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) — A horse died at Santa Anita Park right after suffering an injury in a turf race, marking the ninth such loss of life of the existing racing period that started in late December.

Picked out Vessel fractured his left front ankle on Saturday and was transported to the track’s equine clinic for X-rays and diagnostics.

It was established the five-12 months-outdated gelding suffered an “an unrecoverable injury” and was euthanized based on the recommendation from the attending veterinarian, in accordance to an incident report from the track.

Prosecutor finds no criminal legal responsibility in collection of Santa Anita horse deaths

Officers at the enterprise that owns Santa Anita Park say there are considerably much less fatalities in this fulfill in contrast to last yr for the reason that of improved protection disorders. The present-day racing period started Dec. 26.

At minimum 45 horses have died at the facility considering the fact that December 2018.

Santa Anita and the sport of horse racing have confronted rising force from animal-legal rights activists in connection with the horse fatalities.

Animal legal rights supporters are lobbying to close horse racing in California.