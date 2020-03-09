Santa Clara County Health Officials Confirm First Death in Coronavirus Bay Area – San Francisco News – News Information

SANTA CLARA TOWN (Up News Info SF) – Officials from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health announced the first death from a coronavirus in the Bay Metropolitan Area Monday.

Santa Clara County officials confirmed that the patient who died was a 60-year-old woman who had been hospitalized for several weeks. The woman was the third COVID-19 case reported by the County Department of Public Health on Feb. 28, according to authorities.

The woman was also the first person in Santa Clara County to confirm she had been infected with coronavirus with no known international travel history or contact with an infected traveler or person, suggesting she contracted the virus through outreach to the community.

The patient died at El Camino Hospital on Monday morning. The Department of Public Health offered condolences to the patient’s family and friends.

“This is a tragic development. The Department of Public Health is taking the necessary and carefully considered steps to curb the spread of the disease and protect people at greater risk,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer “We are facing a historic public health challenge and we know it is a very difficult moment. Protecting the health of our community remains our top priority.”

Health officials reiterated that it is essential that circles people and organizations take steps to curb the spread of the virus, following all applicable Department of Public Health guidelines and recommendations. The Department is currently reviewing possible new recommendations and guidance as they are issued.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health works closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. UU., The California Department of Public Health and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to develop.

Additional information and guidance and recommendations from the Department of Public Health and the CDC available will be updated as soon as possible on the department’s website.