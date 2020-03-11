Santa Clara County launches new mitigation strategies to fight coronavirus spread – San Francisco News Information – News News

% MINIFYHTMLb96f6ad00815a98422623f1e2002137711%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The chief public health official in Santa Clara County said the strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus in the South Bay is changing from “control to mitigation”.

Dr Sara Cody, director of public health, said the outbreak of COVID-19 has developed at such a rapid pace that her department has had to review response plans from day to day, sometimes every six hours.

“That’s all. We all have a role to play,” Cody said. “This is an unprecedented public health challenge for our country and certainly here in the county.”

On Monday night, the health department issued a legal order banning all public meetings of more than 1,000 people. Cody explained to the County Board of Supervisors that the order was intended to delay the spread of the disease and prevent healthcare providers from fading.

“As you can imagine, it is much easier for the healthcare system to administer one infected patient per day for 14 days than to administer to 14 patients on the same day,” said Cody.

In terms of increasing test capability, four commercial laboratories are configured to drastically increase the volume of patient tests, with a response time of three to four days. But there is a warning, Cody said.

“When we do a small number of tests that go through our public lab system, we can collect a lot of information for everyone who tests positive. Once it is expanded, and the commercial labs are testing, we will not have that level of details in positive tests, “Cody said.

Cody added that there is no evidence of coronavirus antibodies created inside the human body in response to an infection.

“Let’s say someone was exposed and infected, but there are never any symptoms. There’s no way to know if you don’t look at your antibodies, to see if they have developed antibodies. Without that, we really can’t understand the whole spectrum, “Cody said.

Dr. Cody said one of the most difficult decisions has been whether or not to close a large number of schools. There is no evidence that children are amplifiers of the disease, so “the damage outweighs the benefits,” according to Cody.

“The damage of closing the school will mean that many parents of children cannot go to work. Many of those parents are in our health care and other critical services forces,” Cody said.

Mayor Sam Liccardo announced today that the City of San José will suspend homeless camp sweeps and impose a temporary moratorium on the evictions of tenants facing financial hardship due to the global pandemic.

“I hope in the coming days and weeks we will see schools closed. We already have many workers staying home. As a result, they may not be able to pay wages, and we need to make sure we keep people staying as we address this crisis, or else it will be much more difficult from a public health and public safety point of view. ” , he said.Licardo