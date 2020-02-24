Santa Clara County workers say strike could happen on Friday – Up News Details San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5d8a111801dccd8eb2f1e706f79227e011%

SAN JOSE (Up News Information SF) – About 12,000 dispatchers 9-one-one, social staff, health and fitness and hospital employees, nurses, park workers, janitors, personnel and highway and maintenance staff, between other people, represented by the Area 521 system of Assistance Personnel Intercontinental Union. Go on strike on Friday except the Board of Supervisors of Santa Clara intervenes, the union stated in a assertion on Sunday.

“The county proposes to eliminate the salary raise for June 2020 that they incorporated in their,quot very last, most effective and very last present “of 2019,” reported Janet Díaz, secretary of client services at Valley Professional medical Heart, in Sunday’s assertion.

“This is not only illegal, but a deliberate attack on the livelihoods of employees who not only serve the community, but are inhabitants of this county.

“The Board of Supervisors need to intervene to stay clear of a strike across the county scheduled for this week,” Diaz mentioned. Supervisors will satisfy on Monday at two p.m. for open session and community remark, with shut session under.

This new strike announcement comes nine months following the very last agreement covering 1st-line workforce, those who generally perform directly with the community, expired on July 17. The probable strike on Friday would arrive soon after a 10-day strike in Oct, which was adopted by a voluntary mediation in November. In August, 97 percent of Neighborhood 521 customers voted to authorize the October unfair labor practices strike That vote also serves as authorization for this Friday’s strike, if it takes place, a union spokesman said Sunday night.

The vital problems, according to Local 521 leaders, are staff members shortages and turnover as a final result of minimal wages.

Right up until lately, it appeared that the arrangement was closed, but now the county is “backing down,quot by insisting on a new offer with around $ 110 million considerably less in increments than the county experienced made available in its October 15 contractual provide.

“By reducing a 3 p.c enhance earlier available in June 2020, the new proposal would result in necessary front-line staff, by now underpaid, to be delayed even much more than other county personnel,” claimed Sunday’s assertion.

Calls to the Santa Clara County public data business had been not right away answered Sunday night.

© Copyright 2020 Up Information Details Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information Company. All rights reserved. This substance could not be released, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.