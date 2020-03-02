santa-clarita-man-with-coronavirus-continues-to-be-in-isolation-in-nebraska:-‘i-tested-constructive-again’

OMAHA, Neb. (KABC) — A Santa Clarita male who continues to be in isolation in Nebraska after testing positive for coronavirus mentioned his wellness is bettering, but checks even now clearly show he has the an infection.

“I examined constructive all over again, sadly, yesterday…so Monday they are going to give me one more exam,” Carl Goldman claimed in a video interview. “I’ll have to go via a few tests in a row, 24 several hours apart, right before I am declared cost-free of the virus.”

Carl and his wife, Jeri, were quarantined aboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan past thirty day period. The couple was diverted to Nebraska after Carl grew to become ill and arrived down with a fever two hours into the flight to Travis Air Force Foundation in Northern California.

The Goldmans had been amid some 380 Us citizens who boarded a flight on Feb. 16 from Tokyo, the place the travellers were quarantined on the Diamond Princess for just about two weeks.

Goldman, who owns a community radio station in Santa Clarita, reported he is capable to perform remotely using his notebook.

Jeri is envisioned to return again to Southern California Monday.