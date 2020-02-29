santiago-vescovi-astonished-by-family-members-ahead-of-tennessee-hosts-florida

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Information Sentinel Published 1: 29 p.m. ET Feb. 29, 2020 | Up to date 1: 38 p.m. ET Feb. 29, 2020

Close Job interview in Spanish with Tennessee Vols guard Santiago Vescovi. He is from Uruguay. Knoxville

Santiago Vescovi was standing in the corner of Thompson-Boling Arena doing an job interview right before Tennessee confronted Florida on Saturday.

But the online video interview was a setup.

Vescovi’s parents, Pablo and Laura, and his sister, Lucia, snuck up behind him and shocked him.

Vescovi is from Montevideo, Uruguay. His parents formerly had been in Knoxville for Vescovi’s official take a look at in November.

He has begun all 16 online games of his Tennessee job since arriving on Dec. 28.

Montevideo ✈️ Knoxville Particular surprise for Santi at shootaround … la familia is in the building! Assist us welcome Pablo, Laura and Lucía to Rocky Top rated for the 1st time! pic.twitter.com/MepGiGyKqN — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 29, 2020

Vescovi is averaging 11 factors and 3.9 assists in 29.eight minutes per video game.