Sant’Yago Knight Parade returns to Ybor City

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Even though the Gasparilla Pirate Festival and Children’s Parade are over, there is another parade that Tampa residents can look forward to: the Sant’Yago Knight Parade.

The parade of illuminated knights begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday on 7th Avenue on Nuccio Parkway. The floats, dancers, knights, music, and of course pearls will pull through Ybor City approximately 10 blocks before the celebrations end at around 8:30 p.m.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to plan additional travel time and avoid road closures. A full list of road closures can be found here.

The free knight parade takes place two weeks after the pirate parade. The Knights of Sant’Yago Krewe has held the parade in Ybor City every year since 1974.

Tickets for the event cost $ 25 per person.

You can find information on purchasing tickets for grandstand seats here.

