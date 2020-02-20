[sara-ali-khan-will-participate-in-a-double-position-in-atrangi-re]

It is thought that Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai is an intercultural like story established in Bihar and Madurai and you will see Sara Ali Khan romancing with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. In accordance to experiences, it is established at distinctive periods. According to the hottest stories, Sara Ali Khan will be viewed in a double purpose in the movie.

A resource knowledgeable a main newspaper: “Although Atrangi Re is primarily a enjoy story established in the heart, full of humor, the storytelling is in an area that the filmmaker had not tried using just before. The script follows a non-linear narration of two romances of distinctive timelines that run in parallel. "

The source extra: "It is a form of double position for Sara, the idea is to demonstrate the different sides of the actress. The figures of Akshay and Dhanush also have a distinctive attribute that separates them from the rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in tune with the way they act and respond even though building a exclusive visual appeal for Akshay. "

The film is scheduled to go on sale in March with Sara and Dhanush. Akshay will be part of the forged and crew from mid-April. We are definitely keen to see this trio on the big monitor, isn't really it?