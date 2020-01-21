Sara Feigenholtz appointed senate to replace mentor John Cullerton: “He brought me to the dance”

Democrat John Cullerton’s senate seat did not have much chance of getting cold.

Just over 24 hours after the former senate president resigned from his district on the north side of the Senate, state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz sworn Tuesday night as his replacement.

Democratic party leaders in the 6th Senate District of North Side made a few brief comments before unanimously choosing Feigenholtz as the new senator. No other candidates came forward to be taken into consideration.

Feigenholtz was sworn in just over an hour after the start of the Democratic Party meeting.

It was a stark contrast to the Democratic Caucus in Springfield during the weekend to choose Cullerton’s successor as senate president, a tense ordeal followed by angry public broadcasts of years-old resentment and grievances.

On Tuesday the emotions came largely when Feigenholtz brought her case to the people of the committee during a meeting in a bar on the north side, choking on the idea that she was about to replace a friend and mentor.

“He is the man who pushed me into the pool,” said Feigenholtz. “John Cullerton guided me and he brought me to the dance.”

Feigenholtz, a democrat representing parts of the Lake View, Lincoln Park, and Buena Park neighborhoods, was then worn during a party at Ann Sather’s Lake View restaurant.

Seven Democratic ward committee members representing parts of the Senate district selected Feigenholtz using a weighted voting system based on the votes cast for Cullerton in the November 2018 elections.

Democratic neighborhood committees that voted on Tuesday were Tim Egan (2nd), Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), Aaron Goldstein (33rd), Lucy Moog (43rd), Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), Sean Tenner (46th) and Paul Rosenfeld (47th). Former Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno (1st) and Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) was absent and did not vote.

In her speech, Feigenholtz spoke about the need for the General Assembly to provide more money for education, to protect the environment and to approve property tax reform, and said she was looking for a time of change in the politics of Illinois.

“We have a mayor who is no-nonsense and now we have a new senate president to guide us,” Feigenholtz said.

State representative Sara Feigenholtz, on the right, stands for Democratic Commissioners in Sheffield’s Bar while they vote for her to follow John Cullerton in the state senate on Tuesday. Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times

Feigenholtz served in the State House for 25 years after starting her career in politics for Cullerton and eventually being promoted to his chief of staff.

Feigenholtz said it was Cullerton who encouraged her to go to the office. Cullerton joked that it was more of a push.

“She said I encouraged her to run to the house. I actually fired her, “Cullerton said jokingly. “I said you’re fired unless you run to the house. So that was the way I encouraged her.”

The senate seat opened after Cullerton’s announcement in November that he would retire for the next parliamentary term.

After weeks of lobbying through meetings and telephone conversations, state Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park Sunday elected Cullerton’s successor as President of the Senate.

Cullerton then resigned from his senate seat on Monday.

It is not surprising that the battle for the coveted leadership post on Sunday did not go as smoothly or smoothly as Tuesday’s succession process.

On Sunday, Senate Democrats met for more than five hours behind closed doors. Harmon won the first vote on Marjority Leader Kimberly Lightford, 22-17, short of the 30 required for nomination. After hours of talks, Lightford finally supported Harmon. And Harmon was elected president in an open session on the senate floor.

Lightford embraced Harmon while formally nominating him on the Senate floor,

But shortly thereafter, she blamed her loss for an 11-year resentment held by former Senate President Emil Jones, Jr. and his son, Senator Emil Jones III, D-Chicago. She said the two worked to send the votes away, allegations that the father and son denied.

Lightford compared it to the betrayal of someone she considered family.

“He was just part of my family,” she told the Sun Times on Sunday. “So it was emotional for me because it was heartbreaking.”

But Senator Emil Jones III said: “Leader Lightford stated that she had certain votes and that I had direct contact with those members, they told me differently.”