Not only Doordarshan, other TV channels are also re-running their old popular shows because India is in the throes of a Coronirus lockdown. After Ramayana, Mahabharata, Shaktimaan, circus, Vyomkesh Bakshi, Chanakya, Shri Shreemati and other famous classics of Doordarshan, listeners can get ready to watch Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi on the TV screen.

Star Bharat has decided to re-broadcast two popular comedy dramas. The announcement was made on the channel’s official Twitter handle. In announcing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the channel showed how the show is coming to entertain again after 3 revealed years.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khatri Fans, resurrect the beginnings of 2 as your favorite sitcoms are all set to return to TV!

They tweeted – “16 years, Indravadan is coming to meet you once more.” Seen Sarabhai vs Sarabhai April se Subah 7pm. Saraf star Bharat Par, (Indravadan is coming to see you after 16 years. See Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai हरेक every day at 7am from April to April).

After 7 years, Roache is back again with his poems!

See ‘Sarabhai vs Sambhai’, from April-April, every day at 7am, if the star is in India!

– Star India (@ Star Bharat) April 1, 2015

Another tweet reads, “Episode is coming to Praful for 18 years. See Khichdi April se to Suba 4 pm, Saraf star Bharat Par (Prafulla is coming to visit you after 18 years. See Khichdi at 9 am).

After 7 years, it is wonderful to come back to you once again!

See ‘Can’t’, from April to April, every day at 8am, in India a little! # KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/FVoNMqK21K

– Star India (@ Star Bharat) April 1, 2015

Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majithia and others were also present in the comedy show Kichdi. On the other hand, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai are the main characters in Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and Sumit Raghavan. Both programs were written by Atish Kapadia.

