[Saracens: Elliot Daly will stay with Jamie George | Rugby Union News]

Elliot Daly has joined England teammate Jamie George in a public engagement



its future for the Saracens following the salary cap scandal.

Double winners will be relegated from the Gallagher Premier League in June as punishment for repeatedly violating the maximum limit of £ 7 million for player salaries, doubting the future of their influential England contingent.

George has revealed that he will stay and now Daly has promised his loyalty despite a turbulent first season in North London that joined Wasps last summer.

0: 36 The front row of England, George, says he will stay in Saracens The front row of England, George, says he will stay in Saracens

The Saracens have received guarantees from the Lions and England that competing in the Championship will not damage the ambitions of their internationals, but the details of what a year will mean in the second level for the players are still being finalized.

“Yes, I think I’ll stay, quite similar to Jamie. I’m still in contract,” Daly said before the Six Nations clash with Ireland on Sunday.

“We have the rest of the season to solve it. For the moment, I’m just thinking about the next two games with England and then, when I return to Saracens, we’ll start talking about next year.”

In early November, Daly returned from Japan, where he had helped England reach the World Cup final only to walk directly to the crisis at Allianz Park, without having played a single game for his new club.

3: 11 Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains the details of violations of the Saracen salary cap that resulted in the relief of the Premier League club. Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains the details of violations of the Saracen salary cap that resulted in the relief of the Premier League club.

An initial deduction of 35 points and a fine of £ 5.36 million were followed by another deduction of 70 points, which guarantees its decrease.

“My first day was not the best! It’s a great thing and should not be taken lightly, but the way the Saracens dealt with the players seemed very good,” Daly said.

“I didn’t see this coming, but I definitely don’t regret joining. The way we train, the players there, the coaching staff – it’s an amazing club to be.”

“When a club like the Saracens wants to sign it, the best team in Europe as it was at the time, it is obvious to go play with some very good people.”

1: 26 Joe Marler says the England team had clear conversations with Saracen players on the first day of their training camp. Joe Marler says the England team had clear conversations with Saracen players on the first day of their training camp.

In addition to returning to the left wing where he began his career in the Test, Daly’s approach during the first two rounds of the Six Nations has been helping his roommate George Furbank adapt to his former full-back position.

According to Daly, Furbank was surprised to learn that he would debut against France and, after a difficult first game in Paris, produced a better performance in atrocious conditions against Scotland.

Furbank grew up wanting to be a cricketer and was in Leicestershire in his third year, but moved to rugby, where a couple of years in Cambridge was followed by Chris Boyd’s arrival in Northampton.

Having been linked to Saints since his days at the academy, Boyd, 23, was promoted to the initial XV by Boyd with his stellar form that drew the attention of Eddie Jones.

1: 08 Exeter Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter says the club will consider hiring Saracen players if they are available. Exeter Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter says the club will consider hiring Saracen players if they are available.

“It’s a bit surreal. I still played 30 games with the Saints, so although things had gone pretty well in the Premier League, I really didn’t expect a call,” Furbank said.

“Getting it was a bit surreal in itself. I really didn’t expect to be involved in the first game against France at all. It was an incredible feeling.”

“The nerves were good and really Sunday morning. It was different from everything I had played before.”

“That was a little crazy and I potentially let that affect me a little during the game, but during the week of Scotland I felt more, more calm.”