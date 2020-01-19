Saracens vow to regain trust after accepting relegation penalty

LONDON – European champion Saracens vowed on Sunday to regain the trust of the rugby world after accepting the impressive relegation from the English Premier League.

Premiership holders were told on Saturday that they would be relegated at the end of the season as a penalty for violating the cap, which has already cost them 35 points and a £ 5.36 million ($ 7 million) fine.

Saracens, who has won four championship titles in the past five years, will play in the championship next season after tackling the impossible task of cutting his wages down by up to £ 2 million ($ 2.6 million), to comply with the regulations for the current season.

Before meeting Racing 92 in the European Cup on Sunday, the Saracen bosses apologized and promised to restore the battered reputation of the club.

In a statement titled “Saracens accepts relegation from Gallagher Premiership,” the club said: “The Saracens board would like to apologize unconditionally for the mistakes that were made in relation to salary caps.

“Our goal is to restore trust and confidence. The first step was to appoint a new independent chair to lead governance reform and ensure that past mistakes will not be repeated in the future.

“In addition, after open and frank discussions with (Premiership Rugby), we accepted the unprecedented level of automatic relegation from the Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

“We know that it will be difficult for the Saracen family to accept this decision. The board must embody the club’s values ​​and learn from their mistakes so that the club can return stronger.

“It is in the wider interest of the Premier League and English rugby to take this crucial step to ensure that everyone can focus on the rugby we all love.

“We hope that we can now begin to restore confidence and, over time, build confidence in PRL, its stakeholders and the wider rugby community.”

The acceptance of the Saracens means that the prospect of a lengthy appeal process is over, but the questions will quickly address the future of their well-known players.

Saracens are currently minus seven points at the bottom of the Premiership table, 18 points behind 11th place in Leicester.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Berrick Barnes leads Black Rams past blues

Berrick Barnes kicked eight points to lead Ricoh Black Rams 18:16 against Munakata Sanix Blues for the first time in the Japanese Top League on Sunday.

The former Wallaby and 2013-2014 …

,