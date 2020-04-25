Sarah Green on a tour around Sally Rooney and her attitude toward “normal people”

“I went from a teenage game on stage to teenage moms very quickly,” laughs Sarah Green on the line from Belfast. Not that she is remorseful remotely about this casting, especially in the highly anticipated BBC / Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s normal film, in which she embodies Lorraine, Connell’s mother. “I passed the moon when I got this call,” she says. “I used to play cat on that TV show! Just to work with people like Lenny, Sally and Alice.”

For anyone not obsessively reading this show (there must be one, maybe two of you out there), Green refers to Lenny Abrahamson, the director who was an Oscar nominee for the first part of this series, Sally Rooney, the writer of Normal People, and Alice Birch, the acclaimed screenwriter.

Green and I chat on the phone on a typical Monday morning at the lock. By that I mean it can be the same every other day of the week. “It’s so surreal,” says the Irish actress about global public health measures and COVID-19. Green who grew up in Cork was working on Frank of Ireland (a new comedy series for Channel 4 and Amazon Studios by brothers Brian and Domenel Glazon) in Belfast when the lockout stopped filming and brought life as we know it to Doom. She and her boyfriend decided to stay there. “(Belfast) looks a little less hectic than London,” she says, describing the forest walks that become a daily ritual, as well as drawing, coloring and “maybe a little too much wine” (aren’t we all?) She finds solace.

Like all of us, Green is bouncing her time: waiting for normal people to come down fully to watch him in one sitting, just like she did with Rooney’s affair. “This is very true of Sally’s writing,” she says of Birch’s writing alongside Ronnie. “I think people will be really happy with the show.” Grain has a knack for making every observation of her work mirror everyone else – not in a self-deprecating way, but more like she can’t quite believe her luck.

“I had a real tits moment when I met her,” she confesses to Ronnie. “I was so nervous, I just threw her compliments and ran away. I look forward to meeting her again and being a little cooler.” Birch is also highly acclaimed: “She is an amazing writer; everything was so detailed and sometimes felt more like prose (than script).” Paul Maskell and Daisy Edgar-Jones are also celebrating: “I think they’re going to be huge stars. I can’t wait for the world to see them.”

Green is also a star in her own right. In the West End alone, she stars in Jiz Butterworth’s “Ferry” movie, Old Vic’s Wizek, the latest opposite John Boigha. On Broadway, she was nominated for Tony for her role in the incapacitated movie from Inshman with Daniel Radcliffe. Last October, she took over our television screens as Detective Cassie Maddox in the eight-part drama film on BBC One, another adaptation, from the popular Tana France book series. She also appeared in Sky’s Penny Dreadful movie and crime drama CBS Ransom. Her proudest achievement to date? Rosie. Screenplay by Rudy Doyle and filmed in 2018, the film follows a mother of four over 36 hours. After being left homeless when the landlord sells their home, Rosie and her partner struggle to find accommodation and protect their young family from the harsh realities of the homeless.

“I think about families like this all the time,” Green says, referring to Ireland’s ongoing housing crisis, “especially once you know … nothing has changed in Ireland; it’s still as bad as we made the movie.”

Rosie’s Lorraine and Standard People are two sides of the same coin in some ways. Both are raising families in 21st-century Ireland and dealing with difficult circumstances or coping themselves. Connell and Marianne’s relationship may be the beating heart of the show and the novel, but Lorraine looms large in both lives and shares their “hallucinations,” as she describes it, especially with Marianne. “I think they may have had similar origins at school,” explains Green. “And I think she sees herself in Marianne. People probably turned on Lorraine when she got pregnant at such a young age.”

BBC / Image Element / Hollow

Lorraine and Connell’s relationship is a joy to watch on screen: sometimes complex, but also so unbelievably familiar. “It has always been just the two of them and although they are the best of friends – because they are so close in age – it does not hold back. But it also respects him and his space,” she says. “Lorraine is a smart and compassionate woman and a great human being. It was a real joy to play someone so good every day,” perhaps referring to her Dublin murders where things were, well, less bright. Even as she gets angry and dispels Kennel, you can’t help but admire and respect her, and in summary, Green’s description, too.

The 12-part drama might not raise awareness as Rosie did about Ireland’s housing crisis, but Green hopes she’ll reach a younger generation and teach them a thing or two. “I think it can be really important for a younger audience to watch it and see how it can fall in love. We’re always too scared to show our feelings in case you get hurt, but isn’t that the whole point of life? Fall in love, get hurt, get over it, fall in love again.” In April, we all fall for normal people.