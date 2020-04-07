Sarah Hoffmeister Spills What She Learned From ‘The Secret’ That’s Keeping Her Fast paced at Home | 10 Pleasurable Details, Sarah Hoffmeister

Sarah Hoffmeister is about to have a starring movie function reverse Katie Holmes and we’re having to know her a little much better!

The 18-12 months-outdated The Solution: Dare to Dream actress chatted with JJJ to explain to us 10 Exciting Points about herself and what she’s up to before the film’s launch later on this calendar year.

In fact, Sarah has been maintaining occupied with a little something she uncovered many thanks to the movie!

“During the pandemic, I am presently doing the job on generating temper boards with distinctive items that I want for myself, my daily life, and my career. This is some thing that I did when I 1st learned of The Key, and it is nevertheless something that I like to do right now,” Sarah described.

I like to surf, and I am a element of my large school’s surfing workforce.

I have an exclusive requires English Bulldog named Gracie , who has Spina Bifida.

, who has Spina Bifida. I hope to one working day do the job with Margot Robbie or Emma Stone .

or . I participate in guitar and singing in my church’s youth team band I enjoy to do both of those of those people as nicely as enjoy the piano.

I have traveled to 10 distinctive nations around the world!

I am an only kid.

My favored location to eat is California Pizza Kitchen.

My beloved foods is Pho. It is a Vietnamese noodle soup!

My favored hues are all those that make up a sunset.

My favorite animal is a dolphin.

