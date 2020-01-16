Sarah Hyland Finds Death of ‘Modern Family’ Character with Fans | Sarah Hyland, television

Sarah Hyland was as shocked as you were when it was revealed that Phil’s father Frank Dunphy had died on Modern family during last night’s episode (January 15).

Picking up her Instagram stories, the 29-year-old actress explained why she didn’t know about the character’s death.

“So I don’t read the scripts for the Modern Family episodes I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandfather died with you all,” Sarah shared on the shock of death.

She added, “I guess I should have put a spoiler alert on for the dying grandfather Frank, but I just got caught off guard.”

“Like her granddaughter, you think I would be invited to her funeral”, Sarah said to his disciples. “If this is a consolation for those who are angry at the spoiler alert, the karma struck very quickly and Boo just farted in my face and the smell was so bad that she had to get out of bed because that she couldn’t stand the heat. “

Frank Dunphy was played by Fred Willard, whom you might recognize as Mr. Stuffleby of Wizards of Waverly Place.

