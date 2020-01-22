Sarah Hyland reacts wildly to Troll criticizing her & # 39; spray tan & # 39; – Up News info

The actress who plays Haley Dunphy in & # 39; Modern family & # 39; he responds quickly to the online critic who thinks he & # 39; too much & # 39; spray tan while it seems naturally tanned.

Sarah Hyland It is not silent if a troll makes a wrong accusation. After being criticized for his tanned skin that was considered “too much”,Modern family“The star quickly applauded that enemy.

In a series of snapshots uploaded to Instagram on Monday, January 20, the “Vampire Academy“The actress showed off her brownish physique when she left for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards with a flower dress from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini. She looked beautiful with a short skirt and low neckline.

“If my legs had cooled, I would have an extra built-in blanket,” the 29-year-old wrote next to the photo gallery. “Thanks to the village that collected it all last night, I felt like a goddess.”

However, not everyone was impressed by his appearance that night. One person, unaware of the Mexican trip that Hyland recently made, commented: “Spray tanning is too much.” But the four-fold SAG prize winner hurried to respond quickly because she immediately replied: “I will tell the real sun that she will be comfortable the next time I see him …”

A troll attacked Sarah Hyland and she responded wildly.

On the other hand, his fiancé Wells Adams I had nothing but good to say about the appearance of Hyland at the SAG Awards. “High school“Alum left a flirty comment with the text:” Dear Sir “, plus two drooling emoji. His reaction caused a fan to mock him playfully,” @wellsadams me @ u. “Fan to” Backup. ”

His fiancé, Wells Adams, responded positively to his message.

The “Delicious nerd“Star is no stranger to trolls who criticize every detail of his life. In August 2019, just a month after his dedication to Adams, he was criticized for being too nervous about his relationship in his messages. One person responded to a video from her and her future boyfriend at the Teen Choice Awards, “How long are you going to extend this?” She replied coolly, “Forever.”

